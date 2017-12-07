Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

Read

James Patterson’s next project: Teaching kids about Einstein

Thursday December 7, 2017
08:30 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

FAM appoints Tan Cheng Hoe to replace coach VingadaFAM appoints Tan Cheng Hoe to replace coach Vingada

Mata says Man United can deal with Pogba’s absenceMata says Man United can deal with Pogba’s absence

The Edit: Watch these elders react to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’The Edit: Watch these elders react to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The Edit: Roche drug cocktail offers lung cancer hopeThe Edit: Roche drug cocktail offers lung cancer hope

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Author James Patterson teams up with the Albert Einstein Archives to release a book series focusing on an ingenious little girl named Max Einstein. ― AFP picAuthor James Patterson teams up with the Albert Einstein Archives to release a book series focusing on an ingenious little girl named Max Einstein. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Dec 7 ― Best-selling author James Patterson has revealed that he'll soon be releasing a book series focusing on an ingenious little girl named Max Einstein.

The team-up with the Albert Einstein Archives will follow the young genius along with a team of kids who solve problems around the world using science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills.

A debut book in what is to become a three-part series is slated for release in October 2018, reports Publishers Weekly. In the US, a nationwide science fair will tie in with the book's release.

“These books are the most important work I've ever done. They're an accessible, fun way to engage kids ― particularly girls, who are too often dissuaded from pursuing their interest in science ― in an adventure that weaves science, technology, and history,” said the author in a statement quoted by the industry source.

The news follows a recent announcement from publishers of the Mr. Men and Little Miss book series that a new character, “Little Miss Inventor,” will debut in March 2018 with a similar goal of encouraging girls' involvement in STEM subjects.

Before Patterson's as-yet-untitled book is published, he has another high-profile book hitting shelves: his joint thriller with former US president Bill Clinton, The President is Missing, is due out in June, with a television adaptation already in the works from Showtime. ― AFP-Relaxnews

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline