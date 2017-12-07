James Patterson’s next project: Teaching kids about Einstein

Author James Patterson teams up with the Albert Einstein Archives to release a book series focusing on an ingenious little girl named Max Einstein. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Dec 7 ― Best-selling author James Patterson has revealed that he'll soon be releasing a book series focusing on an ingenious little girl named Max Einstein.

The team-up with the Albert Einstein Archives will follow the young genius along with a team of kids who solve problems around the world using science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills.

A debut book in what is to become a three-part series is slated for release in October 2018, reports Publishers Weekly. In the US, a nationwide science fair will tie in with the book's release.

“These books are the most important work I've ever done. They're an accessible, fun way to engage kids ― particularly girls, who are too often dissuaded from pursuing their interest in science ― in an adventure that weaves science, technology, and history,” said the author in a statement quoted by the industry source.

The news follows a recent announcement from publishers of the Mr. Men and Little Miss book series that a new character, “Little Miss Inventor,” will debut in March 2018 with a similar goal of encouraging girls' involvement in STEM subjects.

Before Patterson's as-yet-untitled book is published, he has another high-profile book hitting shelves: his joint thriller with former US president Bill Clinton, The President is Missing, is due out in June, with a television adaptation already in the works from Showtime. ― AFP-Relaxnews