Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Read

‘Intimate’ biography of photographer Richard Avedon out this fall

Sunday August 20, 2017
07:15 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Arsenal in misery after defeat, United chalk up second thumping winArsenal in misery after defeat, United chalk up second thumping win

The Edit: Diana crash car ‘handled badly’ according to bookThe Edit: Diana crash car ‘handled badly’ according to book

Sultan Mizan the first Sultan to compete in SEA GamesSultan Mizan the first Sultan to compete in SEA Games

ProjekMMO: Semua mahu, apalah nasib Bukit Broga?ProjekMMO: Semua mahu, apalah nasib Bukit Broga?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

'Avedon: Something Personal' by Norma Stevens and Steven ML Aronson — AFP pic'Avedon: Something Personal' by Norma Stevens and Steven ML Aronson — AFP picLONDON, Aug 20 — A biography of the legendary fashion and portrait photographer Richard Avedon is due for international release in November, the book's UK publisher has revealed.

One of the world's most famous photographers, Avedon created iconic campaigns, books and portraits over the course of his six-decades-long career. He is known especially for his work in fashion photography for Harper's Bazaar and Vogue.

Avedon: Something Personal is written by Avedon's collaborator and business partner of over 30 years, Norma Stevens, along with the author and journalist Steven ML Aronson. The book is being called "equal parts memoir, biography and oral history," tracking the photographer's life from his birth through to his death in 2004 at 81.

A number of celebrities are featured in the book sharing their memories of Avedon, including Calvin Klein, Brooke Shields, Mike Nichols, Naomi Campbell, Twyla Tharp, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Bruce Weber, Cindy Crawford, Donatella Versace and Isabella Rossellini.

The book, which is illustrated throughout with black-and-white photos, has a release date of November 23 in the UK and November 21 in the US. — AFP-Relaxnews

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline