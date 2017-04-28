Hollande’s ex Trierweiler writes novel about ‘torrid affair’

Trierweiler's explosive first book 'Thank You For This Moment: A Story of Love, Power and Betrayal', was an international bestseller, translated into 12 languages, selling more than 600,000 copies in France alone. — File picPARIS, April 28 — The ex-girlfriend of French President Francois Hollande, Valerie Trierweiler — whose tell-all memoir was a sensation — will publish her first novel next month about a torrid secret affair.

But rather than being set in the corridors of power, The Secret of Adele is inspired by the painter Gustav Klimt's mistress, Adele Bloch-Bauer, her publishers said.

It is the “story of a woman reborn, who lived a life that broke all the norms of her time and class, the novel of a free women,” Les Arenas publishing house said in a statement.

Trierweiler's explosive first book Thank You For This Moment: A Story of Love, Power and Betrayal, was an international bestseller, translated into 12 languages, selling more than 600,000 copies in France alone.

It told of her stormy relationship with Hollande which ended after he left her for actress Julie Gayet after paparazzi photographed him arriving for secret trysts at her Paris apartment.

The scandal was deeply embarrassing for Hollande, whose popularity never recovered from Trierweiler's claim that the Socialist leader was disdainful of poor people who he allegedly called “the toothless”.

He denied ever using the term.

Trierweiler, a journalist, said she decided to reveal intimate details of their relationship “to finish it forever”.

Her publishers insisted that her novel about the “torrid affair” between the artist and Bloch-Bauer, had no parallels whatsoever with Trierweiler's own life.

Instead it tells of Bloch-Bauer relationship with Klimt while she was married to his patron, Ferdinand Bloch-Bauer.

His portrait of her, “The Lady in Gold”, is one of the most famous paintings of the 20th century, and she also modelled for his most erotic work, “Judith”.

“The Lady in Gold” was seized by the Nazis in 1938 but was later returned to the Bloch-Bauer family, who are Jewish. It was sold to an American collector in 2006 for US$135 million (RM585.7 million). — AFP