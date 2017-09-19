Hillary designates Trump ‘clear and present danger’ in book tour (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 — Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said President Donald Trump poses a "clear and present danger to the future of our country," at an event prompting her new book yesterday.

Clinton, a former US secretary of state, said she was disturbed initially by the tone of her formal rival's inaugural speech and then by his administration's dispute with the media over crowd size.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton holding a copy of her children's book takes the stage to discuss her new book 'What Happened' as she launches a 15-city book tour at the Warner Theatre in Washington September 18, 2017. — Reuters pic"I thought, you know this is much, much bigger than any transfer of presidential power that I'm aware of in recent history because of the assumptions that the new administration was operating on and the brazenness of their attempt to distort reality and impose their version of facts and truth on all the rest of us despite what we saw with our own eyes. That bothered me greatly," Clinton told an audience in Washington, the first stop of her tour to promote What Happened. — Reuters