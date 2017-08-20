Hillary Clinton, Satya Nadella among September’s anticipated memoirs, biographies

‘The Autobiography of Gucci Mane’ by Gucci Mane — Simon & Schuster handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsNEW YORK, August 20 — If your reading list is looking a little low after the summer vacation, here are five of the most talked-about memoirs and biographies to be published in September 2017.

What Happened by Hillary Clinton (September 12, 2017)

Hillary Clinton's latest literary offering is a memoir covering her failed 2016 election campaign, in which Clinton — in her own words — lets her hair down. Editors Simon & Schuster describe What Happened as Clinton's "most personal memoir yet," describing her experiences of sexism, foreign interference, slander and her techniques for getting through the aftermath of arguably the most dramatic democratic election the Western world has ever known.

Mentored by a Madman: The William Burroughs Experiment by AJ Lees (September 12, 2017)

One of the world's most reputed Parkinson's disease researchers, Professor AJ Lees tells his story about how the American writer William S. Burroughs inspired him to reject traditional clinical methodology and embrace open-mindedness and the imagination, a method that helped him discover a groundbreaking treatment for Parkinson's. Having held onto his memoirs for fears of professional backlash, Lees finally "lets the cat out of the bag."

‘Miss D and Me: Life with the Invincible Bette Davis’ by Kathryn Sermak — Hachette Books handout picMiss D and Me: Life with the Invincible Bette Davis by Kathryn Sermak (September 12, 2017)

Kathryn Sermak knew the legendary actress Bette Davis — first as an employee and then as a friend — over a ten-year period towards the end of Davis's life. Miss D and Me is set within a four-day frame the two women spent on the road travelling from Biarritz to Paris. Fans will enjoy seeing a different, but not unexpected, side to Davis told by one of the people who knew her best: vulnerable yet acerbic, harsh yet full of wit.

The Autobiography of Gucci Mane by Gucci Mane (September 19, 2017)

Radric Delantic Davis, aka Gucci Mane, is one of the most influential hip-hop artistes of the 2000s, with a life that has oscillated between drugs, a murder charge, career highs and incarceration — only leaving prison in May 2016 following gun charges. His autobiography, written during his time in jail, should therefore make for particularly interesting reading.

‘Hit Refresh’ by Satya Nadella — Harper Collins handout picHit Refresh by Satya Nadella, (September 26, 2017)

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's upcoming book is both autobiographical and foresighted: Nadella not only looks back at his path to the top spot, but considers the future of technology, the need for transformation and adaptation in the tech world and beyond. He explains "This book is about change. It is not a 'how to succeed' book, nor is it a memoir — it's premature for that." — AFP-Relaxnews