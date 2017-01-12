George RR Martin teases 2017 release of ‘Winds of Winter’

‘Game of Thrones’ author George RR Martin has suggested that the next instalment of the books could be released later this year. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 12 — George RR Martin has suggested to fans that the next instalment in the Game of Thrones book series could finally be released this year, reports Vulture.

Winds of Winter is due to be the sixth book in George RR Martin’s Song of Ice and Fire series, although the Game of Thrones TV show has already overtaken the books.

However, fans might not want to get their hopes up just yet.

When answering the comment from fan J Snow on his blog, who asked Martin for even just a snippet of information as to when the next book could be expected, the author did also admit that he had said the same thing about a release last year, with Martin replying:

“You really think statements like that would make a difference? Ah, you sweet summer child. I have years of experience with this that tells me otherwise.”

“But okay, I will try it your way.”

“Not done yet, but I’ve made progress. But not as much as I hoped a year ago, when I thought to be done by now.”

“I think it will be out this year. (But hey, I thought the same thing last year).”

So fans will still have to watch this space, possibly for another year. — AFP-Relaxnews