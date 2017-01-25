Last updated Wednesday, January 25, 2017 1:00 pm GMT+8

George Orwell’s ‘1984’ tops Amazon’s best-seller list in ‘newspeak’ climate

Wednesday January 25, 2017
10:52 AM GMT+8

Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers a statement while television screen show a picture of US President Donald Trump’s inauguration at the press briefing room of the White House in Washington January 21, 2017. — Reuters picPress Secretary Sean Spicer delivers a statement while television screen show a picture of US President Donald Trump’s inauguration at the press briefing room of the White House in Washington January 21, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 25 — George Orwell’s 1984 topped Amazon’s best-seller list yesterday.

The sudden surge in sales of the book first published in 1949 is seen as an immediate reaction to a rash of incorrect or unprovable statements made by US President Donald Trump and White House aides.

Political commentators have compared the statements to “newspeak,” a term coined by Orwell in his classic dystopian tale to denote the practice among government officials to obsfucate the truth.

The clearest example of this would be Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway calling Trump’s claims about the inauguration crowd size “alternative facts” on Sunday, which brought comparisons on social media to 1984.

