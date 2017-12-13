Garcia Marquez archive now accessible online

Colombian writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez. — AFPAUSTIN, Dec 13 — A US university has made more than 27,000 images from the late Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s archive available online.

They include materials from all of his works of fiction, personal scrapbooks, a memoir, screenplays and photographs.

The project was carried out by the Harry Ransom Centre, the literary documentation service at the University of Texas, Austin.

It purchased the archives for US$2.2 million (RM8.9 million) in November 2014, a few months after the death of the Colombian novelist known for works such as One Hundred Years of Solitude.

The archive can be searched in English and Spanish at the address http://www.hrc.utexas.edu.

Part of the archive has never been published, such as a 32-page text for the second volume of Garcia Marquez’s memoirs, which never saw the light of day.

“My mother, my brother and I were always committed to having my father’s archive reach the broadest possible audience,” Rodrigo Garcia, one of the author’s sons, said in a statement released yesterday.

“This project makes my father’s work more widely accessible to a global community of students and scholars.”

“Spanning more than a half century, the contents reflect Garcia Marquez’s energy and discipline and reveal an intimate view of his work, family, friendships and politics,” said Jullianne Ballou, the librarian who oversaw the 18-month project.

It covers about half of the Garcia Marquez personal archive. For now there are no plans to digitize the other half, the university told AFP. — AFP