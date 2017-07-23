Five fashion reads to catch up on this summer

‘1000 T-Shirts: That Make a Statement’. — AFP pic NEW YORK, July 23 — From a visual tribute to the humble T-shirt and an ode to French chic past and present to the Insta-glam realm of fashion-making millennials, we’ve put together a selection of recently published stylish holiday pageturners.

100 T-Shirts: That Make a Statement by Raphaëlle Orsini (Rizzoli, US$29.95 or RM128.37)

An easy and inspiring read, this ode to summer’s most versatile suitcase staple in all its forms (concert tee, slogan tee, souvenir tee, etc) from the 1950s to the present by Paris department store Galeries Lafayette’s online magazine editor will give you the urge to shop for your a new message tee.

Marie-Antoinette, Queen of Style & Taste by Françoise Ravelle (Parigramme, €12.50 or RM62.48)

If you’re interested in historical France, swot up on irreverent monarch Marie-Antoinette’s quintessential French style. The volume looks back at the defining style of France’s only queen which she lent to everything from her extensive wardrobe to chic apartments. The pocket-sized guide also sheds light on Rose Bertin, the power dresser behind the throne — whose dresses à la française and general art of dressing inspired so many.

Digital Girls: Fashion’s New Tribe — Risk Takers, Rule Breakers, Disruptors by fashion photographer Marko MacPherson, and edited by Nicole Phelps (Rizzoli, US$35)

Give your smartphone a break and open this book that will bring you up to speed with the millennial female bloggers, designers, entrepreneurs, and activists who are shaping what’s hot and what’s not in fashion, beauty, and personal style. Tech titans Michelle Phan, Nicole Warne, Andreja Pejic, Barbie Ferrera and co will give you plenty of inspiration for your next Instagram scroll.

Suave in Every Situation: A Rakish Style Guide for Men by Gonzague Dupleix and illustrated by Jean-Philppe Delhomme (Flammarion, US$24.95)

There is no reason for men to be at sea about savvy dressing, at least that is if you take a leaf out of this book. New York Magazine rated the “wry, highly specific advice” the debonair duo lay on in this men’s style bible which offers tips on how to dress to impress à la française.

Traces — Fashion & Migration by Olga Blumhardt and Antje Drinkuth (Distanz US$45)

A topical and enlightening read about migrant influences’ positive contribution to contemporary fashion. The publication is loaded with high-profile examples tracing the careers of designers Haider Ackermann, Azzedine Alaïa, Yohji Yamamoto and others-who hail from far-flung places. No matter how you plan to spend your summer, this book that is the result of a research project at the AMD Academy of Fashion and Design in Berlin, will have you travelling without moving. — AFP-Relaxnews