Feist to release vegetarian cookbook

The 122-page illustrated cookbook follows the recording schedule of ‘Pleasures’ and is organized on a day and song basis. — Pic courtesy of Universal CanadaNEW YORK, Dec 9 — Canadian indie pop singer-songwriter Feist has co-written a cookbook featuring the vegetarian dishes she ate while recording her latest studio album “Pleasures.”

Described as a companion cookbook to her album, Pleasures: The Meals of an Album, is a repertoire of 40 recipes and dishes prepared for the singer and her band by chef Adrienne Amato during 11 days of recording.

“The making of an album is a communal process on many levels,” said Feist in a statement. “And that extended to the community of the kitchen while we were recording. We hope this book will embolden you to expand your repertoire, stock up on simple staples and invite friends into your kitchen to cook some of these meals with them.”

The 122-page illustrated cookbook follows the recording schedule of “Pleasures” and is organized on a day and song basis.

All proceeds from the sales will benefit the Community Food Centres Canada, a non-profit that supports low-income communities.

Feist is the latest in a long string of singers to parlay their musical careers into cookery books, including Sheryl Crow, Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood and 2 Chainz.

“Pleasures” was released in April. The cookbook will be released Dec. 11 and sells for US $20 (RM81.6). — AFP-Relaxnews