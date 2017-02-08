Last updated Wednesday, February 08, 2017 8:33 am GMT+8

Facepalm’, ‘ghosting’ among over 1,000 new words in Merriam-Webster dictionary

Wednesday February 8, 2017
07:28 AM GMT+8

'Binge watch', 'ghosting' and 'throwing shade' are just a few of the 1,000+ words that have been added to the online Merriam-Webster dictionary. — AFP pic'Binge watch', 'ghosting' and 'throwing shade' are just a few of the 1,000+ words that have been added to the online Merriam-Webster dictionary. — AFP picLONDON, Feb 8 — Yesterday, Merriam-Webster released a list of over a thousand new words that are now officially in the online dictionary.

“Binge watch”, “ghosting” and “throwing shade” are just a few of the 1,000+ words that have been added to the online Merriam-Webster dictionary.

From the literary ”Seussian” (in reference to the works of Dr. Seuss) to the slang “Facepalm” (to put one’s hand against the forehead to express frustration or embarassment) and even the scientific ”Prosopagnosia” (the inability to recognize faces) the English language continues to evolve. 

To see the full list of new words added to the Merriam-Webster online dictionary, go here. — AFP-Relaxnews

