Facepalm’, ‘ghosting’ among over 1,000 new words in Merriam-Webster dictionary

“Binge watch”, “ghosting” and “throwing shade” are just a few of the 1,000+ words that have been added to the online Merriam-Webster dictionary.

From the literary ”Seussian” (in reference to the works of Dr. Seuss) to the slang “Facepalm” (to put one’s hand against the forehead to express frustration or embarassment) and even the scientific ”Prosopagnosia” (the inability to recognize faces) the English language continues to evolve.

To see the full list of new words added to the Merriam-Webster online dictionary, go here. — AFP-Relaxnews