Eddie Redmayne narrates ‘Fantastic Beasts’ audiobook

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander in Warner Bros Pictures’ fantasy adventure ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.’ — Handout via AFPLONDON, Jan 28 — A new audiobook version of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter accompaniment Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is narrated by Eddie Redmayne, who played the book’s author Newt Scamander in the 2016 film of the same name.

Being prepared for availability from March 14, 2017, the new audiobook edition of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is also being put up for pre-order through Amazon’s US, UK and Australian branches of digital-only site Audible, which is publishing the work.

The audiobook also contains an updated foreword, written in character by Scamander, which expands the adventurer’s bestiary by six and overlaps with the New York City jaunt portrayed in the movie.

Said movie diverges from the book in that it explores specific circumstances necessitating Scamander’s presence in New York, while the original that inspired it is presented in the form of a school textbook, one that central franchise character Harry Potter would have come into contact with.

A DVD release for the motion picture adaptation is anticipated for April 2017. — Afp-Relaxnews