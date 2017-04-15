‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ star Rachel Bloom has a book in the works

Rachel Bloom's book will feature personal essays, fictional stories, poems and opinions. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 15 — Rachel Bloom, actress, singer, comedian and the title character in the TV series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, is at work on a book tentatively slated for release in spring 2019.

The book, Bloom’s first, will feature personal essays, fictional stories, poems and opinions, and will “appeal to anyone who’s ever been accused of being weird or ‘too much,’” reads a statement from Grand Central Publishing.



Bloom is known for her commentary on traditional entertainment— Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, of which she is also the co-creator, pokes fun at the romantic comedy trope—and the book promises to feature the same unconventional approach.



Bloom said of the book, “I can’t wait to write this sordid tell-all book in which I plan to put my enemies on blast and, on the flip side, elevate those who are loyal to me to the status of gods among men. You will learn about my 15 divorces, multiple lip transplants and all the details of that fateful night I whispered to George R.R. Martin, ‘What if you wrote a thing about royalty and zombies and it was also super cold?’”



In addition to her work on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Bloom boasts a YouTube channel with more than 31 million views; she has also written extensively for television and performs at comedy venues around the world. — AFP-Relaxnews