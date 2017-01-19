Colson Whitehead, Teju Cole among Pen America Literary Award finalists

NEW YORK, Jan 19 — The PEN America Literary Awards have announced their 50-title shortlist, with finalists in the areas of fiction, non-fiction, poetry, biography, essay, translation and more.

Winners for most of the awards will be announced February 22, with a few notable exceptions, including the Jean Stein award, which recognizes a book-length work of any genre and includes a US$75,000 (RM333,337.50) prize.

That award and others will be announced on March 27 in Manhattan.

The shortlisted titles for the Jean Stein Book Award are:

Colson Whitehead's 'The Underground Railroad'. — AFP pic

Teju Cole, Known and Strange Things

Tyehimba Jess, Olio

Hisham Matar, The Return: Fathers, Sons and the Land in Between

Jane Mayer, Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right

Colson Whitehead, The Underground Railroad

A full list of finalists across all categories can be found at pen.org/2017-pen-america-literary-awards-finalists. — AFP-Relaxnews