‘Charlie’s Angels’ to get own comic book series

A screengrab from Twitter of 1976’s .Charlie’s Angels. that starred Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, and Jaclyn Smith.LOS ANGELES, Oct 4 — Charlie’s Angels will be back in action but this time as a comic series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dynamite Entertainment announced plans to bring back Charlie’s Angels for an all new comic book adventure with Sony Pictures Television.

“We could not be more excited to have the opportunity to work with the team at Sony Pictures Television, the premier name in television programming for decades,” Dynamite Entertainment said in a statement.

“The team at Dynamite all grew up watching the adventures of these strong female role-models, and we’re proud to present the upcoming Charlie’s Angels comic book series to an entirely new generation of fans!”

The series is set to be released in 2018 and will be based on the original television series which began in 1976.