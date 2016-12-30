‘Carve the Mark,’ ‘Caraval’: Two hotly awaited YA books ring in 2017

Stephanie Garber’s debut novel ‘Caraval’ was one of the most-anticipated upcoming titles at this year’s BookExpo America. — Handout via AFPLOS ANGELES, Dec 30 — As the new year begins, two highly anticipated young adult novels are set to release: one, the start of a new duology from the author of Divergent; and the second a buzzed-about debut novel that has already sold film rights.

Veronica Roth is back with Carve the Mark on January 17, which will be published simultaneously in 33 languages, an unusual move that speaks to the book’s hype. The teen sci-fi/fantasy novel follows up from the best-selling Divergent trilogy, which has 35 million copies in print worldwide, according to Publishers Weekly.

Carve the Mark, the first book in a duology, is set on a planet where violence and vengeance rule and everyone develops a unique “currentgift”, a talent meant to shape the future. The story focuses on Cyra, the sister of the brutal tyrant of the Shotet people, and Akos, from the peace-loving nation of Thuvhe. When Akos and his brother are kidnapped by Shotet soldiers, they find themselves thrust into Cyra’s world.

Ahead of the book’s release, readers can download the first chapter for free, via publisher HarperCollins here, or via platforms such as Amazon, Google Play and iBooks.

The second book in the duology is expected to follow in 2018.

Also in January, debut author Stephanie Garber is set to publish Caraval, which was chosen as one of the most-anticipated upcoming titles at this year’s BookExpo America fair.

Caraval tells the story of two sisters, Scarlett and Tella, who live on a tiny island with their powerful and cruel father. Scarlett has long dreamt of seeing Caraval, a far-away, once-a-year performance in which the audience participates in the show.

The sisters’ chance to see the show soon arrives, but when Tella is kidnapped by the show’s mastermind organiser, it becomes clear that she is the focus of this year’s show, and Scarlett must find her before the five nights of the game are over.

Garber announced back in 2015 that movie rights for Caraval, then titled Hearts Made of Black, had been sold to Twentieth Century Fox, and Variety had reported that Divergent producer Pouya Shahbazian was involved in the project.

Ahead of the book’s release on January 31, an excerpt can be found via US publisher Macmillan here. — AFP-Relaxnews