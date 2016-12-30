Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Read

Carrie Fisher’s ‘Star Wars’ diary goes to No. 1 on Amazon

Friday December 30, 2016
09:20 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Sydney kicks off new year celebrations with fireworks displaySydney kicks off new year celebrations with fireworks display

RON95, diesel up 20 sen, RON97 up 15 sen tomorrowRON95, diesel up 20 sen, RON97 up 15 sen tomorrow

Floods prevent 33 Terengganu schools from reopening tomorrowFloods prevent 33 Terengganu schools from reopening tomorrow

Knighthood for Andy Murray, Mo Farah in New Year HonoursKnighthood for Andy Murray, Mo Farah in New Year Honours

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Fisher’s ‘The Princess Diarist’ is a collection of excerpts taken from her diary written while filming ‘Star Wars’ in the late 1970s. — Reuters picFisher’s ‘The Princess Diarist’ is a collection of excerpts taken from her diary written while filming ‘Star Wars’ in the late 1970s. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 30 — Following the death of the actress on Wednesday, Carrie Fisher’s behind-the-scenes account of the production of the original Star Wars has jumped to Amazon’s number one bestseller.

Fisher’s The Princess Diarist is a collection of excerpts taken from her diary written while filming Star Wars in the late 1970s. Released in November 2016, it was named a “Best Book of Fall 2016” by People magazine.

At the time of writing, Fisher’s semi-autobiographical 1987 novel Postcards from the Edge, which was made into a movie starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine, is at number four on Amazon and her memoir Wishful Drinking, adapted from her one-woman stage show, at number nine. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline