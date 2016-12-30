Carrie Fisher’s ‘Star Wars’ diary goes to No. 1 on Amazon

Fisher’s ‘The Princess Diarist’ is a collection of excerpts taken from her diary written while filming ‘Star Wars’ in the late 1970s. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 30 — Following the death of the actress on Wednesday, Carrie Fisher’s behind-the-scenes account of the production of the original Star Wars has jumped to Amazon’s number one bestseller.

Fisher’s The Princess Diarist is a collection of excerpts taken from her diary written while filming Star Wars in the late 1970s. Released in November 2016, it was named a “Best Book of Fall 2016” by People magazine.

At the time of writing, Fisher’s semi-autobiographical 1987 novel Postcards from the Edge, which was made into a movie starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine, is at number four on Amazon and her memoir Wishful Drinking, adapted from her one-woman stage show, at number nine. — AFP-Relaxnews