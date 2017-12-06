Book bargains and treats from a Bangkok dessert cafe

Ready, set, go! The Big Bad Wolf Sale will start on December 8. — Picture courtesy of The Big Bad Wolf BooksKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Bigger. Better. Tastier. The much-anticipated annual round-the-clock Big Bad Wolf Sale will be from December 8 to 18 this year.

You will be spoiled for choice with a selection of 4.5 million English, Chinese and Malay books at very affordable prices.

What’s more, dessert lovers are also in for a treat as Bangkok’s After You Dessert Cafe will have its first-ever pop-up store in KL, serving their famous Shibuya honey toast and kakigōri desserts.

In Bangkok, After You Dessert Cafe is THE spot for dessert lovers.

Andrew Yap and his wife Jacqueline Ng, the owners of bookshop BookXcess and the organisers of the Big Bad Wolf Sale, said they were “thrilled to be able to bring After You to Malaysia and let Malaysians try what we think are the world’s best desserts for the first time.”

The collaboration arose when the founders of After You Dessert Cafe dropped by to shop at the Big Bad Wolf event held in August this year in Bangkok.

“We had been eating at their café at the IMPACT exhibition hall there twice or even three times a day, so it was easy for them to see our passion for what they do.

“We hit it off immediately and quickly had further meetings to try and find a way to share the sweetness of their desserts with Malaysians. The timing was great as they were looking to start expanding overseas.”

The cafe will have open-plan seating for around 150 people and be open from noon to 1am during the book fair.

It also shares the same space as Madeleine Café & Patisserie who will be serving cakes and coffee brewed from beans provided by Coffex Coffee Malaysia.

However, be prepared to pay more for the desserts at the pop-up here than in Bangkok.

The duo explained, “Prices for the desserts will be very slightly higher than in Bangkok because of the logistics involved in bringing in the key ingredients and expert Thai staff.”

Nevertheless, Andrew and Jacqueline feel that it’s an exciting first step.

“We are expecting only a very modest return on our investment so that as many Malaysians as possible can experience their wonderful desserts.”

Started in 2009, the Big Bad Wolf Sale is one of the most highly sought-after events for book lovers.

All the books are priced at a minimum 75 per cent off the recommended retail price. Since last year, the book event has extended its reach with fairs in Indonesia and Thailand.

This year, they added Sri Lanka as one of their venues. Next year, there are plans to reach other countries.

Aside from non-stop shopping for books, there will also be other activities. On December 9, there will be the launch (and book-signing) of Cukaria All-Stars, a Malay book published by FIXI and Big Bad Wolf.

Fans of the popular television animation series Ejen Ali can also take part in events and activities at the fair.

For the curious little ones, they can catch a glimpse of the cosmos at the Starlab by Petrosains, the science discovery centre.

Shoppers can also donate to the Red Readerhood.

This year, the corporate social responsibility programme will be benefiting Yayasan Chow Kit.

It’s going to get hot when you browse through the books so cool off with the Strawberry Cheesecake Kakigōri, Milo Volcano Kakigōri, and Thai Tea Kakigōri at the After You Dessert Cafe pop-up.

And when you’re low on energy, hit up their Shibuya Honey Toast, Strawberry Cream Toast and Nutella Toast.

Don’t be surprised if you see Andrew and Jacqueline at the cafe too as they cannot resist their favourite Milo Volcano Kakigōri and Thai Tea Kakigōri.

The Big Bad Wolf Sale

Location: Ground Floor, The Mines

Open: 7am, December 8 (Friday)

Ends: 11.59pm, December 18 (Monday)

* Check out their Facebook page here.