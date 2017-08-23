Biggest-ever book collection on Vietnamese history launched

'Lich Su Viet Nam' was awarded Best Book in 2015 by the IRED Institute of Education and Phan Chau Trinh Foundation. — AFP picHANOI, Aug 23 — The biggest and most comprehensive-ever book collection on the history of Vietnam has just hit bookcases throughout the country, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

Titled Lich Su Viet Nam, the 15-episode collection was printed for the first time by the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences in 2015 with a limited number of 500 copies.

It was awarded Best Book in 2015 by the IRED Institute of Education and Phan Chau Trinh Foundation.

“This very first reprint will help the 10,000-page collection serve a wider audience,” said Vu Duong Thuy Nga, head of the Library Department within the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

“The collection will be sent to public libraries all over the country this time.”

According to Dinh Quang Hai, rector of the Vietnam History Institute, the collection covering Vietnamese history from early times to the year 2000 was a ministry-level research project hosted by the institute.

“The collection builds on basic knowledge in previous studies on the matter, besides focusing on including the most recent research by experts from history, archaeology, ethnology, religion and culture,” he said.

Tran Duc Cuong, Chairman of the Vietnam Association of History Science, stressed that the collection includes more details on two border wars between 1975 and 1988.

“The southwest border war is very clear. After we gained the reunification in 1975, the Pol Pot attacked Vietnam,” he said.

“We had mobilised the army troops to protect our border. Besides helping Cambodian patriots, our volunteer soldiers marched to Cambodia to fight against the Pol Pot to free the Cambodian people.”

He continued to talk about the border war against Chinese in 1979.

“In this collection, we mentioned the exact number of soldiers, tanks and cannons that the Chinese used during the war between 1979 and 1988,” he said.

“I believe the figures and materials on the wars updated in the collection are highly objective and trustworthy,” commented researcher Hai.

According to Cuong, the collection has some fresh ideas in comparison with previous studies. — Bernama