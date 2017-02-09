Ashley Graham scores first Vogue US cover as part of diversity shoot

Graham and Wen are part of a lineup of models that include Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Imaan Hammam, Adwoa Aboah, and Vittoria Ceretti on the cover. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Feb 9 ― The March cover of Vogue US features a bevy of beauties including Ashley Graham and Chinese star Liu Wen, the first time the American edition of the glossy magazine has featured Graham on its cover.

Graham and Wen are part of a lineup of models that include Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Imaan Hammam, Adwoa Aboah, and Vittoria Ceretti on the cover, which bears headlines like “The Beauty Revolution” and the subhead “No norm is the new norm.”

“With our March issue, Vogue celebrates modern American women,” Vogue wrote in an Instagram caption.

In an accompanying article, editors explain how the models were chosen for “democratizing fashion.”

“In a climate of immigration bans and building walls, the biggest names in 2017 make the case that there isn’t just one type of American girl ― nor has there ever been.”

The article continues: “Together they represent a seismic social shift: The new beauty norm is no norm. And fashion, the industry that ― yes ― has historically done much to enforce beauty codes, is joining the movement. Viva la revolución! All are welcome. Anything goes.”

Read the full story in the March issue of Vogue US out on newsstands February 21. ― AFP-Relaxnews