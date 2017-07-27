Arundhati Roy, George Saunders on Man Booker longlist

Indian writer Arundhati Roy's latest novel is among the 13-strong longlist for the Man Booker Prize.

The first novel in 20 years by Booker Prize-winner Arundhati Roy and the debut novel by George Saunders are among the 13-strong longlist for the Man Booker Prize.

Paul Auster’s 4 3 2 1, Zadie Smith’s Swing Time, Sebastian Barry’s Days Without End and Colson Whtehead’s The Underground Railroad are among other longlisted titles.

They join Roy’s The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, which was released 20 years after her Booker Prize-winning novel The God of Small Things, and debut novel Lincoln in the Bardo from short story writer George Saunders.

The full list, chosen from 144 submissions published in the UK between October 2016 and September 30, 2017, is as follows:

4 3 2 1 by Paul Auster (US)

Days Without End by Sebastian Barry (Ireland)

History of Wolves by Emily Fridlund (US)

Exit West by Mohsin Hamid (Pakistan-UK)

Solar Bones by Mike McCormack (Ireland)

Reservoir 13 by Jon McGregor (UK)

Elmet by Fiona Mozley (UK)

The Ministry Of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy (India)

Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders (US)

Home Fire by Kamila Shamsie (UK-Pakistan)

Autumn by Ali Smith (UK)

Swing Time by Zadie Smith (UK)

The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead (US)

“The longlist showcases a diverse spectrum — not only of voices and literary styles but of protagonists too, in their culture, age and gender. Nevertheless we found there was a spirit common to all these novels: though their subject matter might be turbulent, their power and range were life-affirming — a tonic for our times,” said the chair of the 2017 judges, Lola Young.

The Man Booker Prize is open to writers of any nationality writing in English and whose work is published in the UK. A shortlist of six books will be announced on September 13, followed by a winner announcement on October 17.

themanbookerprize.com — AFP-Relaxnews