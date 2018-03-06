Andrew Lloyd Webber ‘unmasked’ his past in new memoir (VIDEO)

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber speaks during an interview with Reuters in New York March 5, 2018. — Reuters picLONDON, March 6 — Andrew Lloyd Webber is releasing his autobiography recounting his early personal and professional years.

Titled Unmasked, the 500-page book is written entirely in his own words and reveals the true face of the man behind hits such as Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats and The Phantom of the Opera.

In humorous, self-deprecating tone, Lloyd Webber shares memories of his formative years to his achievements and failures up until the opening night of Phantom of the Opera.

The seven-time Tony-winner told Reuters on Monday (March 5) he was “bullied into” writing the memoir since he thinks “it’s very boring,” and decided to stop his story in 1986 as he thinks his life up until that point was “pretty charmed”.

The hardest part to write about, he shared, was his failed marriage to first wife Sarah Hugill with whom he still has a friendly relationship.

The release of Unmasked takes place closely to Lloyd Webber’s 70th birthday, and will hit shelves on March 6.

Lloyd Webber’s shows have sold more than 330 million tickets worldwide and have been performed in more than 80 countries. — Reuters