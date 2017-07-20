Amazon to adapt seven Agatha Christie crime novels

English writer, Dame Agatha Christie, seen in this picture in 1946. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 20 ― Ordeal by Innocence is the first of seven Agatha Christie thrillers coming from Amazon Prime Video, with Bill Nighy, Catherine Keener, Crystal Clarke and Luke Treadaway in leading roles.

Beginning production later in July 2017, Agatha Christie's Ordeal by Innocence is the story of a family thrust into turmoil following the discovery that their adopted son was wrongly charged with murder.

As the 1958 novel tells it, the reappearance of a key witness, Calgary (Luke Treadaway of Attack the Block, Amazon's own Fortitude) puts Jack Argyll in the clear, at the same time implicating another member of his family ― but who?

Bill Nighy (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1) plays Leo, the father to Jack (relative newcomer Anthony Boyle.)

Catherine Keener of Captain Phillips becomes the family's wealthy matriarch, with Crystal Clarke of Star Wars: The Last Jedi as new character Tina ― conceivably an update on Jack's wife, Maureen, from the original story ― and Matthew Goode of Downton Abbey comes in as Philip, who is also involved in pursuing the true murderer.

Sandra Goldbacher, the director of feature films Me Without You and The Governess, will direct.

Amazon Prime Video will carry Ordeal by Innocence in the US. Production company Mammoth Screen counts comic crime drama Agatha Raisin and the Quiche of Death among its previous projects, as well as official Agatha Christie collaborations Partners in Crime and The Witness for the Prosecution. ― AFP-Relaxnews