Allan Meltzer, who wrote history of Federal Reserve, dies at 89

Image of Allan Meltzer from YouTube.NEW YORK, May 10 — Allan Meltzer, an economist and Federal Reserve historian who was critical of the central bank’s recent policies, died on Monday at the age of 89, according to Carnegie Mellon University, where he was a professor of political economy.

A monetary policy expert who consulted with congressional committees and central banks, Meltzer brought historical perspective and a sharp knowledge of past policy foibles to his commentary. In addition to writing a multi-volume history of the Fed, he was known for a review of the international financial institutions that proposed reforms in 2000 of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

“Allan Meltzer was one of the greatest economists of the 20th century,” Marvin Goodfriend, a professor at Carnegie Mellon’s Tepper School of Business, said in an interview yesterday. “His path-breaking scientific work and effective advocacy revolutionized the theory and practice of central banking, and helped end the Great Inflation in the United States and around the world in the 1980s.” — Bloomberg