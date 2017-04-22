A new attempt to bring Joe Hill’s ‘Locke and Key’ comics to the small screen

The six volumes of Joe Hill’s ‘Locke & Key’ series were published between 2008 and 2014. — Picture courtesy of IDW Publishing

NEW YORK, April 22 — This time around, the project will land on the Hulu platform with help from Carlton Cuse, the famed screenwriter and producer behind Lost and Bates Motel, announces The Hollywood Reporter.

For six years, the popular “Locke & Key” comics penned by Joe Hill, the son of author Stephen King, have attracted attention from studios and networks that would like to adapt them for the small screen.

Certainly the “Locke & Key” series has ideal ingredients for breathtakingly suspenseful TV: a haunted house, keys with supernatural powers, demonic possession, and a family in mourning.

In spite of all of this, previous attempts to televise “Locke & Key” have failed to go the distance. In 2011, Fox opted to forgo further development of a pilot by Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci. However, this decision was almost certainly prompted by the studio’s concern over high production costs rather than the quality of the adaptation.

Encouraged by a positive critical reception when the episode was shown at Comic-Con in San Diego, the duo went on to rejig the project as a film trilogy, which once again failed to see the light of day.

However, plans for a series remained in the works. In 2016, fans of the comics learned that the adaptation rights might be bought by a cable network or a streaming service.

A year later, this prediction proved true, when Hulu, an American competitor to Netflix, stepped in. Joe Hill, the author of the original work, will take charge of writing the pilot, which is to be directed by Scott Derrickson of Doctor Strange fame.

A further positive development is the appointment of Carlton Cuse, the man behind Lost, Bates Motel and The Strain to act as showrunner.

Cuse may find himself with two series on the air at the same time as he is already committed to the adaptation of Jack Ryan ordered by Amazon.

“Locke & Key” recounts the trials and tribulations of Nina Locke, a widow and mother of three, who attempts to reconstruct her life in the wake of the horrific murder of her husband when she relocates to live on a family estate in Massachusetts.

However, the Lockes soon discover that their new home is a terrifying mansion where mysterious keys with supernatural powers offer access to multiple universes. Worse still, this secret is also known to an evil spirit, Dodge, who plans to open a black door that will enable demons to invade Earth.

A major publishing success, the “Locke & Key” comics have been translated into a dozen languages and enjoyed sales in excess of one million copies. — AFP-Relaxnews