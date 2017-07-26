34 Malaysian book titles nominated for the beauty and the book award 2017

‘My Owl Family Tree’ by Mohd Khairul Azman is one of the nominees in the children and young adult books category. — Screen capture via oyezbookstore.com

PUTRAJAYA, July 26 — A total of 34 book titles of various genre published in Malaysia have been nominated for The Beauty and The Book Award 2017” that are the choice of readers for the most beautiful book design at the international level.

The Education Ministry, in a statement today, said the annual event organised by the The Book Art Foundation and The Frankfurt Book Fair (FBF) give an opportunity to the world community to choose their preferred book design via online polls.

“The Education Ministry welcomes all Malaysians to choose books that are thought to have a big chance to win on the website ww.beautyandbook.com. Final scores and announcement of winners will be made at FBF on October 14,” it said.

Und dann platzt der kopf authored by Christina Röckl is the first award recipient in 2014.

In the children and young adult books category, the books nominated are My Owl Family Tree (Mohd Khairul Azman), Puteri Gunung Ledang, Legendary Princesses of Malaysia, My Father’s Farm, My Mother’s Garden, My Mother’s Kitchen and Lil’ Guardian Alphabet (Emila Yusof), Biring Sikunani (Emilia Yusof, Rahimin Zahari), and Tulip the Dog that Ate Nightmares and Kailash (Khairul Azmir Shoib, Quek Sue Yian).

Also nominated are Timun Emas, I’m Sorry (Evi Shelvia), The Tremendous Trio (Evi Shelvia, Quek Sue Yian), Frog Loses His Memory (Evi Shelvia, AH Benjamin), We Love Trees (Evi Shelvia/ Rossiti Aishah), Siti the Elephant, Puteri Tioman The Green Turtle (Farrah Ashiela Samsuri, Rossiti Aishah Rashidi), Pak Belang The Tiger (Widiyatno, Rossiti Aishah), The Magic Buffalo and Longhouse Days (Jainal Amambing).

Others are Land Below the Wind, Puteri Gambus (Awang Fadilah), Fun at the Opera (Susanna Goho, Quek Sue Yian), Grandma Lim’s Persimmons (Marjorie Van Heerden/ SunitaLal), The Last Dream of the Old Oak Tree (Chooi Ling Keiong, Hans Arthur Andersen), Health, Wealth and Happiness (Chooi Ling Keiong), Menageri and Pip’s Peculiar Problem (Lim Lay Koon).

In the art books category, the books nominated are Mother & Child and Elephabet by Yusof Gajah and Fleeting Moments by Emila Yusof.

Books nominated in the general literature category are Peranakan Cina Kelantan: Sintesis Cina Tanah Besar and Melayu Tanah Melayu (Malaysian Institute of Translation & Books (ITBM), Kelantan state government, Kelantan, MINSTRA and National Culture and Arts Department), Kias Tersirat: Perantauan Bertemu Melayu & Islam di Dunia Melayu Benua (ITBM and Publisher of Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia), and The Eternal Storm — Sekali Air Bah, Selamanya Pasir Berubah (ITBM and E-Magineers (M) Sdn Bhd). — Bernama