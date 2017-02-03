SPRM tahan peguam beri rasuah dalam tandas

In the Gallery



Brazil's Marcelo reacts after Germany's Andre Schuerrle (unseen) scored the team's seventh goal during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 9, 2014. — Reuters pic



Brazil's Oscar scores brazil's only goal during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 9, 2014. — Reuters pic



A Brazil fan reacts after the team's 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 9, 2014. — Reuters pic



Brazil fans reacts after the team's 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 9, 2014. — Reuters pic



Brazil fans reacts after the team's 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 9, 2014. — Reuters pic



Brazil's David Luiz reacts after they lost their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 9, 2014. — Reuters pic



A Brazil fan reacts after the team's 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 9, 2014. — Reuters pic



Brazil fans reacts after the team's 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 9, 2014. — Reuters pic



Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari (left) gestures past Luiz Gustavo after they lost their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 9, 2014. — Reuters pic



Brazil fans reacts after the team's 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 9, 2014. — Reuters pic



Brazil fans reacts after the team's 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 9, 2014. — Reuters pic



Germany's coach Joachim Loew and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer exchange hugs with Brazil's Dante and Daniel Alves at the end of their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 9, 2014. — Reuters pic



Argentinian football fans with their bodies painted to match the team's uniform watch a broadcast of the 2014 World Cup semi-final against the Netherlands at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic



A clown from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus is pictured during a promotional event linked to the Brazil 2014 World Cup, in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic



Dutch fans watch Netherlands' 2014 World Cup semi-final football match against Argentina, at a public screening in Amsterdam July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic



Argentinian football fans watch a broadcast of the 2014 World Cup semi-final against the Netherlands at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic



Dutch fans react after the Netherlands lost their 2014 World Cup semi-final football match against Argentina, at a public screening in Amsterdam July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic



Argentina's Ezequiel Garay (rear) celebrates with his teammate Javier Mascherano after winning their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against the Netherlands at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic



Goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen of the Netherlands reacts after failing to save the decisive penalty kick by Argentina's Maxi Rodriguez during the penalty shootout in their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic



Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammate Mariano Andujar (back) their win over the Netherlands at the end of their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic



Argentinian fans pray during the penalty shootout as they watch a broadcast of the 2014 World Cup semi-final football match against the Netherlands, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic



Jasper Cillessen of the Netherlands watches as he fails to stop the decisive penalty shot by Argentina's Maxi Rodriguez during their penalty shootout in their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic



Robin van Persie (left) of the Netherlands fights for the ball against Argentina's Ezequiel Garay during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic



Argentina fans dressed up as Pope Francis, show 'seven', in reference to the number of goals Brazil let in against Germany in their semi-final match July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic



Dirk Kuyt of the Netherlands reacts during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Argentina at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic