SPRM tahan peguam beri rasuah dalam tandas

-
Brazil's Marcelo reacts after Germany's Andre Schuerrle (unseen) scored the team's seventh goal during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 9, 2014. — Reuters pic
-
Brazil's Oscar scores brazil's only goal during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 9, 2014. — Reuters pic
-
A Brazil fan reacts after the team's 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 9, 2014. — Reuters pic
-
Brazil fans reacts after the team's 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 9, 2014. — Reuters pic
-
Brazil fans reacts after the team's 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 9, 2014. — Reuters pic
-
Brazil's David Luiz reacts after they lost their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 9, 2014. — Reuters pic
-
A Brazil fan reacts after the team's 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 9, 2014. — Reuters pic
-
Brazil fans reacts after the team's 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 9, 2014. — Reuters pic
-
Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari (left) gestures past Luiz Gustavo after they lost their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 9, 2014. — Reuters pic
-
Brazil fans reacts after the team's 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 9, 2014. — Reuters pic
-
Brazil fans reacts after the team's 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 9, 2014. — Reuters pic
-
Germany's coach Joachim Loew and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer exchange hugs with Brazil's Dante and Daniel Alves at the end of their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 9, 2014. — Reuters pic
-
Argentinian football fans with their bodies painted to match the team's uniform watch a broadcast of the 2014 World Cup semi-final against the Netherlands at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic
-
A clown from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus is pictured during a promotional event linked to the Brazil 2014 World Cup, in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic
-
Dutch fans watch Netherlands' 2014 World Cup semi-final football match against Argentina, at a public screening in Amsterdam July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic
-
Argentinian football fans watch a broadcast of the 2014 World Cup semi-final against the Netherlands at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic
-
Dutch fans react after the Netherlands lost their 2014 World Cup semi-final football match against Argentina, at a public screening in Amsterdam July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic
-
Argentina's Ezequiel Garay (rear) celebrates with his teammate Javier Mascherano after winning their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against the Netherlands at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic
-
Goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen of the Netherlands reacts after failing to save the decisive penalty kick by Argentina's Maxi Rodriguez during the penalty shootout in their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic
-
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammate Mariano Andujar (back) their win over the Netherlands at the end of their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic
-
Argentinian fans pray during the penalty shootout as they watch a broadcast of the 2014 World Cup semi-final football match against the Netherlands, at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic
-
Jasper Cillessen of the Netherlands watches as he fails to stop the decisive penalty shot by Argentina's Maxi Rodriguez during their penalty shootout in their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic
-
Robin van Persie (left) of the Netherlands fights for the ball against Argentina's Ezequiel Garay during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic
-
Argentina fans dressed up as Pope Francis, show 'seven', in reference to the number of goals Brazil let in against Germany in their semi-final match July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic
-
Dirk Kuyt of the Netherlands reacts during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Argentina at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic
-
Argentina's Lionel Messi (left) and Jordy Clasie of the Netherlands reach for the ball during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 10, 2014. — Reuters pic
