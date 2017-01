Masih kawan rapat, Faye Kusairi harap istikharah Azmi ‘benar’

Thank you for every single critics and ridicule towards me from the other side. Like I said before, the majority enjoys gossips and beautiful lies rather than the ugly truth. The truth is Azmi and I met end of December 2015 /early January 2016 and only after I am convinced with the truth that Azmi was no longer married and reconciling wasn't in the picture. Truthfully, I told Azmi to consider reconciling with Elly for their daughter's sake. But he clarify that due to what had happened between them (Azmi & Elly) it is impossible. I am not going to discuss or have a say on what had happened between him and Elly because I am not related AT ALL, let alone being the third party in their relationship. I strictly forbids anyone esp Elly to impose on saying that I am the reason of ruining their marriage. I am not a fool nor too desperate of wrecking a marriage. If the truth that you want, then here you go. At least I have the guts to speak out the truth. Unlike some who enjoys deceits and making slanders compulsively.

Oct 5, 2016 at 7:55pm PDT