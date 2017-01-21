Anda tahu 80 buku pengaruhi Barack Obama? Lihat senarai ini

Barack Obama bercakap kepada kumpulan pemimpin muda Asia Tenggara di Rumah Putih di Washington pada 1 Jun 2015. — Foto ReutersLONDON, 21 Jan — Pentadbiran presiden Barack Obama dengan rasmi berakhir semalam setelah Donald Trump mengangkat sumpah sebagai pemimpin ke-45 negara kuasa besar itu.

Namun Obama, yang pernah membesar di Indonesia dan dari keturunan Islam, tidak hanya meninggalkan kenangan politik dan diplomasi di serata dunia.

Beliau juga meninggalkan sejumlah judul buku yang digemarinya dan yang disyor untuk generasi muda, termasuk anak gadisnya.

Buku-buku ini sebahagiannya pernah kita baca atau tahu, misalnya karya JK Rowling, Gabriel García Márquez atau Adam Smith, tetapi banyak juga yang belum kita kenali judul atau pengarangnya.

Jadi pasti anda ingin tahu buku apakah dan idea siapakah yang mempengaruhi Obama?

Portal The Independent di sini menyenaraikan kira-kira 80 karya utama yang disarankan oleh Obama untuk tatapan kita. Senarai lengkap seperti di bawah:

[Buku-buku yang dicadangkan pada 2015 dan tahun lalu untuk bacaan musim panas]

1. Barbarian Days: A Surfing Life oleh William Finnegan

2. H Is for Hawk oleh Helen Macdonald

3. The Girl on the Train oleh Paula Hawkins

4. Seveneves oleh Neal Stephenson

5. The Underground Railroad oleh Colson Whitehead

6. All That Is oleh James Salter

7. All The Light We Cannot See oleh Anthony Doerr

8. The Sixth Extinction oleh Elizabeth Kolbert

9. The Lowland oleh Jhumpa Lahiri

10. Between the World and Me oleh Ta-Nehisi Coates

11. Washington: A Life oleh Ron Chernow

[Buku-buku klasik yang digemari, termasuk Bible, yang dinyatakan di Facebook]

12. Song of Solomon oleh Toni Morrison

13. Moby Dick oleh Herman Melville

14. karya-karya tragedi William Shakespeare

15. Parting the Waters oleh Taylor Branch

16. Gilead oleh Marylinne Robinson

17. Self-Reliance oleh Ralph Waldo Emerson

18. The Bible

19. himpunan tulisan Abraham Lincoln

[Buku kegemaran Obama seperti diberitahu kepada akhbar The New York Times]

20. Souls of Black Folk oleh WEB Du Bois

21. Self-Reliance oleh Ralph Waldo Emerson

23. Autobiografi Mahatma Gandhi

24. All the King’s Men oleh Robert Penn Warren

25. Best and the Brightest oleh David Halberstam

26. The Federalist oleh Alexander Hamilton

27. Theory of Moral Sentiments oleh Adam Smith

28. Cancer Ward oleh Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

29. The Power and the Glory oleh Graham Greene

30. The Quiet American oleh Graham Greene

31. Working oleh Studs Terkel

[Buku yang elok dibaca anaknya Malia, yang berusia 18 tahun]

32. The Naked and the Dead oleh Norman Mailer

33. One Hundred Years of Solitude oleh Gabriel García Márquez

34. The Golden Notebook oleh Doris Lessing

35. The Woman Warrior oleh Maxine Hong Kingston

[Senarai novel yang dipilih Obama sewaktu membeli di sebuah toko buku]

36. Redwall (siri) oleh Brian Jacques

37. Junie B Jones (siri) oleh Barbara Park

38. Brown Girl Dreaming oleh Jacqueline Woodson

39. Heart of Darkness oleh Joseph Conrad

40. All the Light We Cannot See oleh Anthony Doerr

41. Nora Webster oleh Colm Toibin

42. The Laughing Monsters oleh Denis Johnson

43. Age of Ambition: Chasing Fortune, Truth and Faith in the New China oleh Evan Osnos

44. Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End oleh Dr Atul Gawande

45. Cartwheeling in Thunderstorms oleh Katherine Rundell

46. The Narrow Road to the Deep North oleh Richard Flanagan

[Obama memberitahu murid buku-buku yang digemarinya ketika kecil]

47. The Hardy Boys (siri) oleh Edward Stratemeyer

48. Treasure Island oleh Robert Louis Stevenson

49. Of Mice and Men oleh John Steinbeck

50. The Great Gatsby oleh F Scott Fitzgerald

51. Where the Wild Things Are oleh Maurice Sendak

[Ketika mula tiba di Rumah Putih pada 2009, Obama mendedahkan senarai kegemarannya]

52. Team of Rivals oleh Doris Kearns Goodwin

53. The Golden Notebook oleh Doris Lessing

54. Tulisan-tulisan Reinhold Niebuhr

55. Lush Life oleh Richard Prince

56. Philosophy & Literature oleh Peter S Thompson

57. Himpunan puisi Derek Walcott

58. Cutting for Stone oleh Abraham Verghese

59. To the End of the Land oleh David Grossman

60. Lessons in Disaster oleh Gordon Goldstein

61. The Rise of Theodore Roosevelt oleh Edmund Morris

62. John Adams oleh David McCullough

63. Invisible Man oleh Ralph Ellison

64. Plainsong oleh Kent Haruf

65. The Way Home oleh George Pelecanos

66. Hot, Flat, and Crowded: Why We Need a Green Revolution oleh Thomas L Friedman

67. What Is the What oleh Dave Eggers

68. Netherland oleh Joseph O’Neill

69. Common Wealth: Economics for a Crowded Planet oleh Jeffrey D Sachs

70. Defining Moment: FDR’s Hundred Days and the Triumph of Hope oleh Jonathan Alte

71. FDR oleh Jean Edward Smith

72. Ghost Wars: The Secret History of the CIA, Afghanistan and Bin Laden oleh Steve Coll

73. Unequal Democracy: The Political Economy of the New Gilded Age oleh Larry Bartels

74. Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln oleh Doris Kearns Goodwin

75. Fates and Furies oleh Lauren Goff

76. Harry Potter (siri) oleh JK Rowling

77. Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights oleh Salman Rushdie

78. Gone Girl oleh Gillian Flynn

79. The Three-Body Problem oleh Liu Cixin