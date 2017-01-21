Anda tahu 80 buku pengaruhi Barack Obama? Lihat senarai ini

LONDON, 21 Jan — Pentadbiran presiden Barack Obama dengan rasmi berakhir semalam setelah Donald Trump mengangkat sumpah sebagai pemimpin ke-45 negara kuasa besar itu.
Namun Obama, yang pernah membesar di Indonesia dan dari keturunan Islam, tidak hanya meninggalkan kenangan politik dan diplomasi di serata dunia.
Beliau juga meninggalkan sejumlah judul buku yang digemarinya dan yang disyor untuk generasi muda, termasuk anak gadisnya.
Buku-buku ini sebahagiannya pernah kita baca atau tahu, misalnya karya JK Rowling, Gabriel García Márquez atau Adam Smith, tetapi banyak juga yang belum kita kenali judul atau pengarangnya.
Jadi pasti anda ingin tahu buku apakah dan idea siapakah yang mempengaruhi Obama?
Portal The Independent di sini menyenaraikan kira-kira 80 karya utama yang disarankan oleh Obama untuk tatapan kita. Senarai lengkap seperti di bawah:
[Buku-buku yang dicadangkan pada 2015 dan tahun lalu untuk bacaan musim panas]
1. Barbarian Days: A Surfing Life oleh William Finnegan
2. H Is for Hawk oleh Helen Macdonald
3. The Girl on the Train oleh Paula Hawkins
4. Seveneves oleh Neal Stephenson
5. The Underground Railroad oleh Colson Whitehead
6. All That Is oleh James Salter
7. All The Light We Cannot See oleh Anthony Doerr
8. The Sixth Extinction oleh Elizabeth Kolbert
9. The Lowland oleh Jhumpa Lahiri
10. Between the World and Me oleh Ta-Nehisi Coates
11. Washington: A Life oleh Ron Chernow
[Buku-buku klasik yang digemari, termasuk Bible, yang dinyatakan di Facebook]
12. Song of Solomon oleh Toni Morrison
13. Moby Dick oleh Herman Melville
14. karya-karya tragedi William Shakespeare
15. Parting the Waters oleh Taylor Branch
16. Gilead oleh Marylinne Robinson
17. Self-Reliance oleh Ralph Waldo Emerson
18. The Bible
19. himpunan tulisan Abraham Lincoln
[Buku kegemaran Obama seperti diberitahu kepada akhbar The New York Times]
20. Souls of Black Folk oleh WEB Du Bois
21. Self-Reliance oleh Ralph Waldo Emerson
23. Autobiografi Mahatma Gandhi
24. All the King’s Men oleh Robert Penn Warren
25. Best and the Brightest oleh David Halberstam
26. The Federalist oleh Alexander Hamilton
27. Theory of Moral Sentiments oleh Adam Smith
28. Cancer Ward oleh Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
29. The Power and the Glory oleh Graham Greene
30. The Quiet American oleh Graham Greene
31. Working oleh Studs Terkel
[Buku yang elok dibaca anaknya Malia, yang berusia 18 tahun]
32. The Naked and the Dead oleh Norman Mailer
33. One Hundred Years of Solitude oleh Gabriel García Márquez
34. The Golden Notebook oleh Doris Lessing
35. The Woman Warrior oleh Maxine Hong Kingston
[Senarai novel yang dipilih Obama sewaktu membeli di sebuah toko buku]
36. Redwall (siri) oleh Brian Jacques
37. Junie B Jones (siri) oleh Barbara Park
38. Brown Girl Dreaming oleh Jacqueline Woodson
39. Heart of Darkness oleh Joseph Conrad
40. All the Light We Cannot See oleh Anthony Doerr
41. Nora Webster oleh Colm Toibin
42. The Laughing Monsters oleh Denis Johnson
43. Age of Ambition: Chasing Fortune, Truth and Faith in the New China oleh Evan Osnos
44. Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End oleh Dr Atul Gawande
45. Cartwheeling in Thunderstorms oleh Katherine Rundell
46. The Narrow Road to the Deep North oleh Richard Flanagan
[Obama memberitahu murid buku-buku yang digemarinya ketika kecil]
47. The Hardy Boys (siri) oleh Edward Stratemeyer
48. Treasure Island oleh Robert Louis Stevenson
49. Of Mice and Men oleh John Steinbeck
50. The Great Gatsby oleh F Scott Fitzgerald
51. Where the Wild Things Are oleh Maurice Sendak
[Ketika mula tiba di Rumah Putih pada 2009, Obama mendedahkan senarai kegemarannya]
52. Team of Rivals oleh Doris Kearns Goodwin
53. The Golden Notebook oleh Doris Lessing
54. Tulisan-tulisan Reinhold Niebuhr
55. Lush Life oleh Richard Prince
56. Philosophy & Literature oleh Peter S Thompson
57. Himpunan puisi Derek Walcott
58. Cutting for Stone oleh Abraham Verghese
59. To the End of the Land oleh David Grossman
60. Lessons in Disaster oleh Gordon Goldstein
61. The Rise of Theodore Roosevelt oleh Edmund Morris
62. John Adams oleh David McCullough
63. Invisible Man oleh Ralph Ellison
64. Plainsong oleh Kent Haruf
65. The Way Home oleh George Pelecanos
66. Hot, Flat, and Crowded: Why We Need a Green Revolution oleh Thomas L Friedman
67. What Is the What oleh Dave Eggers
68. Netherland oleh Joseph O’Neill
69. Common Wealth: Economics for a Crowded Planet oleh Jeffrey D Sachs
70. Defining Moment: FDR’s Hundred Days and the Triumph of Hope oleh Jonathan Alte
71. FDR oleh Jean Edward Smith
72. Ghost Wars: The Secret History of the CIA, Afghanistan and Bin Laden oleh Steve Coll
73. Unequal Democracy: The Political Economy of the New Gilded Age oleh Larry Bartels
74. Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln oleh Doris Kearns Goodwin
75. Fates and Furies oleh Lauren Goff
76. Harry Potter (siri) oleh JK Rowling
77. Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights oleh Salman Rushdie
78. Gone Girl oleh Gillian Flynn
79. The Three-Body Problem oleh Liu Cixin