Where is the missing compassion?

Zurairi AR is a humanist and sceptic who believes in doing good for goodness' sake. He tweets for believers and non-believers alike at @zurairi.

JULY 30 — It is hard enough fighting for the fundamental rights of the marginalised community, without worrying about your safety, security, and what more your life.

This is the reality facing many human rights defenders in Malaysia, or just about anyone who is seen to go against the status quo.

Of course, it is even worse when you are a woman, especially an outspoken one, to merely exist in a patriarchal and misogynistic society that tries to shut you up for denting the male ego.

Lawyer and activist Siti Kasim deserves admiration, not just for her contribution to the public, but for taking all these hardships in her stride. It was just earlier this month that she received yet another threat to behead, kill, rape, and splash with acid from several men in a Facebook comment thread.

The call to violence posted on Facebook by a user calling himself “AnuarRahman Atk” had ironically been preceded with the salam — the Arabic greeting wishing peace on others.

In the call, the man urged Malay gangs, secret societies and silat groups that have taken the oath to “defend Islam” to “behead the fat pig with blonde hair”, claiming that Allah will damn them if they do not.

Lawyer Siti Kasim has received numerous threats of rape, beheading and death for her views on several issues. — Picture by Choo Choy MayThe comments that followed was a ghastly chest-beating, masculinity contest to compare who is the biggest thug, mixed with casual racism and sexism, with pledges to fight in the name of Allah and shallow dreams of an Islamic state.

If jihadist groups were still recruiting, these men would have been their perfect target.

At least one man was arrested for remand earlier this week, but it is uncertain if anybody would ever be charged. The last time moderation group G25’s Noor Farida Ariffin was threatened with death and rape in 2015, she was probed for sedition instead.

It would have been easy to direct our anger and hatred towardsd the men who wish — and dream — of killing and raping women who work to make the country a better place, but the root problem is how did we ever get this bad?

Some in the Muslim society seems to lack compassion, kindness, and a simple regard for life. Some respect human life so little that they do not have qualms snuffing it out. There is little regard for humans other than those they deem god-fearing.

It may be obvious where they get their inspiration.

Just this week, G25’s book Breaking the Silence: Voices of a Moderation Islam in a Constitutional Democracy was banned by the Home Ministry for allegedly being prejudicial to public order.

The 2015 book was not just a throwaway. It was a compilation of works by 22 academics, lawyers and social activists of how Islamic bureaucracy affects the country, and ask how consistent it is with Federal Constitution -- the undisputed supreme law here.

It talks about the application of Shariah law, Muslim sectarianism, religious pluralism, the Malay identity, women’s equality, and Islamisation. All in all, real issues that Muslims here face at this juncture in Malaysian history.

But these are the topics that many do not want Malaysians to talk about. Because it talks about justice, about kindness, acceptance for all, resisting tyranny, of liberty, of freedom. And yes, of compassion to humankind.

Similarly this week, the Islamist lobby was outraged by a Court of Appeal decision ruling that the National Registration Department can allow a child born out of wedlock to carry his father’s name.

They may talk about how illegitimate children should be identified so, about issues of inheritance, lineage. But the crux of the matter is, they are claiming that the orthodox Muslim view is that those children should remain bastards, and should never be shown the same compassion as others as a reminder of a sin.

There is a reason why they were so incensed by the decision. The bigger impact of the ruling was to reaffirm that a civil agency is not obliged to apply, let alone be bound by a fatwa issued by an Islamic body. In short, a fatwa remains an opinion, as it should be.

In response, groups like the Malaysian Muslim Lawyers Association and Islamist party PAS have since called for courts to explicitly be bound by fatwa, or even more extreme, to amend civil laws so they would be Shariah-compliant, or else Muslims should be exempt from them.

We are falling so quick, headfirst, into religious apartheid. There is an urgent need to put on the brakes so we do not crash, pulled down by the weight of archaic thinking and zealotry.

But being Muslims does not have to be this way, devoid of compassion by result of rigidity.

A recent poll by the Washington-based Pew Research Center on American Muslims released this week offered some insight on the lives of Muslims elsewhere, where the religion is not institutionalised and turned into a political behemoth.

Eight in 10 Muslims there are concerned with extremism under the name of Islam, and the percentage of those “very concerned” outnumbered the general United States public.

More percentage of Muslims also said that killing can never be justified, compared to the general public.

American Muslims have also grown more accepting of homosexuality, by a large margin. In 2007, only 27 per cent did, but that almost doubled to 52 per cent this year. In comparison, 63 per cent of the general public said they accepted it in a 2016 poll.

Above all, 64 per cent Muslims there said there is more than one true way to interpret Islam. More than half, at 52 per cent said traditional understandings of Islam need to be reinterpreted in light of modern contexts.

This may have to do with the community being an ethnically diverse population. Of all, 41 per cent identified as white (including Arabs and people of Middle Eastern ancestry), 28 per cent Asian (including people of Pakistani or Indian descent) and 20 per cent black or African American.

It is also perhaps not surprising that the Muslims there are a very young group. Six out of 10 were under 40 years old.

The young would not be wasted. But we need to teach them compassion early, so they can outgrow the bigotry and rancour in some of the old.