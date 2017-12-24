What to expect in 2018, Part 1

Zurairi AR is a humanist and sceptic who believes in doing good for goodness' sake. He tweets for believers and non-believers alike at @zurairi.

DECEMBER 24 — 2017 felt like the world was on the edge of a precipice even as the Islamic State (IS) looked like they were finished and global violence was on a decline for two years running, according to the Global Terrorism Index.

With Donald Trump helming one of the global superpowers, it was as if a slight nudge could tip the world into a nuclear war as the US and North Korea continue to test each other’s patience — much to the horror of the rest of the world.

Just as the year was ending, Trump decided to rock the boat in the Middle East by recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel even as the region deals with the fallout of a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

In addition there was Turkey’s attempt to appear as a third option for stewardship of the Muslim world.

In the midst of all this, Malaysia just could not help but be sucked into it all with a spate of “questionable” foreign policies: friendship with Trump, backing China’s ambitious proliferation in the region, allying itself with Saudi Arabia, and offering refuge to a preacher wanted by India for his links to terrorism.

At the start of the year, I posited that 2017 would at least not be any worse than the dreadful 2016. In a way, 2017 made good in this, leading some of us to actually harbour some hope for 2018.

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un has been testing the patience of American President Donald Trump... leaving the rest of the world wondering if things will escalate further into an all-out war. — AFP Photo/KCNA via KNSFor many of us, 2017 felt like we were stuck; unable to move on as long as Parliament was not dissolved and the 14th general elections not called.

So much so that when we heard the clearest hint yet that GE14 would only come in 2018, we let out a small yelp of joy, right before realising that it was already the last quarter of the year.

At least in 2018, there is no doubt at all that GE will happen. Whether it is in March or April would no longer make any difference.

The purge of the progressives in 2015, and the subsequent formation of Parti Amanah Negara has inevitably put a stop to the “Muslim Democrat” project, leaving PAS’ Islamist, theocratic model as the most influential option for the devout.

Perhaps the biggest difference between 2013 and 2018 would be the State-endorsed crusade now against “liberalism, secularism and pluralism” — values that were once our aspirations.

Already, Amanah’s MPs Mujahid Yusof Rawa and Khalid Samad have endured character assassination for espousing a more compassionate brand of Islam, as part of the move to paint Opposition’s Pakatan Harapan and Amanah as anti-Islam.

Through previous movements like Arus Baru, and now Gerakan Pengundi Sedar, the Islamist lobby has tried to steer voters into choosing candidates who would either close an eye or support its attempt to further Islamise the country’s governance.

Just like how the election date trapped us in stasis, we have also been stuck with the prolonged polemic over RUU355, the private member’s Bill that was aimed at opening doors for the implementation of quasi-hudud.

If Malaysians lost count over the times the Bill was deferred in Parliament depending on its political expediency, we will not blame you. When it appeared again in the Order Paper in October, that was its seventh time.

The next Parliament sitting would roughly be in March, and it would be no surprise that RUU355 be reanimated to vilify certain MPs — yet again.

Malaysia will face the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) by the United Nations Human Rights Council in November 2018, a process that scrutinises its human rights records, and a norm for any member of the UN.

What should have been an opportunity for Malaysians to hold the government to account for the rights of its citizens, will likely instead be a nightmare for human rights defenders just like how it was in 2013.

The coalition of civil societies called Comango was then declared illegal by the Home Ministry subsequent to the last UPR, despite the same ministry engaging in friendly dialogue with it just back in 2008.

Not only that, Comango was also faced with slander and a smear campaign by the Islamist lobby who accused it of championing freedom for apostasy from Islam, illicit sex, and gay marriage.

And yet, Comango’s report to the UN on Malaysia then had touched on issues such as the administration of justice; freedom of religion, expression and participation; rights to work, health and education; indigenous and migrants’ rights; and discrimination involving sexual orientation and race.

In its preliminary report to the UN in 2016, Comango noted that out of 60 recommendations Malaysia had received from its peers, 35 or around 59 per cent was not even implemented.

Not only that, in 13 recommendations, the status is regressing, while there was growing impunity in three.

As it is, civil societies already find it hard to work in the restrictive environment where many cannot operate as an association and have to function as companies, which unfortunately caused them to be labelled illegitimate by critics.

Furthermore, the groups had to rely on grants and fundings from outside the country, leading to accusations of being controlled by foreign agenda.

To call 2018 a challenging year for our human rights would perhaps be an understatement.

