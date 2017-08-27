The perils of taking on a new face

Zurairi AR is a humanist and sceptic who believes in doing good for goodness' sake. He tweets for believers and non-believers alike at @zurairi.

AUGUST 27 — Ho Yuhang's latest film Mrs K tells the story of a woman who seems to live a perfectly blissful life as a homemaker.

We first see her in the kitchen, baking. It is also the first time we notice that she just may be more than what she seems.

True enough, the past comes knocking not long after. The rest of the movie shares the same theme as Taken, only with a desperate mother armed with kung fu instead... set to some Spaghetti Western music.

But it is not only the titular character who is trying to escape her past here. The HK star who plays her, Kara Wai, wants to do the same.

Making her name since the 1980s through Shaw Brothers Studio's martial arts films, Wai has tried to make her name in other genres as her age catches up with her (although she admittedly does not look her years at all!).

In the last decade, she has mostly starred in dramas, thrillers and romantic comedies. It was in 2009 that she first worked together with Ho in At the End of Daybreak, playing a divorced woman.

Wai told the press last week that Mrs K may be the last time we see her kicking ass on screen. "I think it is time to take a break, to rest," she said.

In Mrs K, others get the chance to take on new roles too. Taiwanese rock star Wu Bai plays a caring husband instead of a serial killer, while Malaysian legend Faizal Hussein is not the typical action hero here.

So too did director Ho himself who tried his hand at a genre film instead after years of arthouse films and poignant commercials. Although he downplayed this reinvention of himself, Ho expressed that he wanted to do a horror film next.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of reinvention in Mrs K for me involves Malaysia as the setting. Involving a diverse cast, it was a bit confusing initially to figure out where exactly the story is taking place.

One of the shots featured was a wide 8-lane road that evoked a feeling of the US, before a sign saying "SHAH ALAM" became visible. On view is the seedy underbelly of Kuala Lumpur, as characters chase each other, trade blows, and parkoured in underpasses and drainage tunnels.

There was no tourist shot. The speedy ERL train was used only as background in the middle of nowhere but by the time a fight scene happens in front of a goddamn mamak stall, you knew you were home.

In Kuala Lumpur-born British author Felicia Yap's debut novel Yesterday, there is no racial divide. Instead, humans are divided into two classes: Those who can only remember the previous 24 hours, Monos; and those who can remember two days back, Duos.

It is a perverse world where those who can remember more are seen as more knowledgeable, with better insight, and more intelligent — leading to a class divide literally based on your brains, due to the decline of the cyclic adenosine monophosphate response element-binding protein linked to human memory.

In it, humans wonder what a horrible world it would be if humans can remember all that has happened. There would be violence, terrorism, hostilities, hatred, and people would be discriminated along many other lines. It is darkly funny that way.

The scientific elements are down to Yap's background in biochemistry. Her previous workplace, the the European Molecular Biology Laboratory in Heidelberg, Germany, did make an appearance in the book.

Yap herself has attempted several times to be reborn, in different fields. You get a sense of somebody who is still searching for her place, but also of someone who refuses to let one single thing define her. She has dabbled in business reporting, World War II history, is an avid fan of ballroom dancing of all things. And now, writing.

Just like the characters in the book who can only live in the present, Yap too is not one to dwell in the past. "Being in the present, that’s very important for me," she told me in an interview.

But taking on a new face, a new phase in life poses its own challenges.

Just like Mrs K, there is always a chance that the past will catch up with you. Just like Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who now faces the full brunt of the government machinery used for politicking, the moment he decided to join the opposing team.

Now presenting himself as a man of reform out to uproot the festering cancer in Malaysia's administration, Dr Mahathir ironically is being attacked by the same machinery he employed during his 22 years in power.

Now chairing an Umno splinter party, the former prime minister has to put out more fires than one — from an ongoing Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on the Bank Negara foreign exchange scandal, to now demands for an RCI on the Memali incident by PAS who shamelessly profited from the opportunity provided by young critics of Dr Mahathir who refuse to forget his iron-fist administration.

When his wife Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali joined this week the announcement of a women's march against toxic politics, the schadenfreude may outweigh the sympathy.

Success comes in different guises. Dr Mahathir's former deputy Anwar Ibrahim was once a nemesis but has now turned to become an ally. Making his name as an Islamist and arguably the pivotal reason why Malaysia is so Islamised now, Anwar has slowly crafted himself with the label Muslim democrat instead... which still does him no good against sodomy convictions.

Yap does make reinvention look easy, if you are good at what you do. But against the background, there will always be that niggling feeling, of doubt, of public judgement, that fear of failure as you take the first stab at trying something new and jumping out of that comfort zone.

But if one can forget one's own past, then perhaps the public will be willing too. Especially when there is cause to cherish your present reincarnation.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.