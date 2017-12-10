So, what is it we worry about?

Zurairi AR is a humanist and sceptic who believes in doing good for goodness' sake. He tweets for believers and non-believers alike at @zurairi.

DECEMBER 10 — When popular jazz crooner Sheila Majid complained about the state of the country on Twitter, many people took it personally.

Although she did not mention any names, the fact that she made the remark during the week of the country’s ruling party’s annual general assembly ruffled some feathers.

“Stop making excuses and looking for faults. Focus on the job of getting our country back on track! Disappointing!!” she said on Twitter this week.

The tweet has since been retweeted over 27,000 times and “liked” over 16,000 times, if ever there is a need for tangible proof that the remark had resonated with many Malaysians.

The Malaysian Consumer Price Index (CPI) which tracks inflation rates has been on a steady rise the last seven years, according to the Department of Statistics.

Compared to our neighbours in South-east Asia, we probably have the highest inflation rate this year. In March, our CPI reached a peak of 5.1 per cent while in some countries the CPI had not even gone over 1 per cent the entire year.

The ringgit has been said to be among Asia’s worst performing currency for the past few years, but many feel it is set for a comeback.

Another of Sheila’s complaints — that jobs are scarce — tallies with findings about what Malaysians worry about.

According to research firm Ipsos which released its findings this week, it seems the whole world is worried about unemployment; in Malaysia it is the third most worrying issue, despite Malaysia’s low unemployment rate of just over 3 per cent over the past few years — which counts as full employment.

Ironically, what is more worrying is that Malaysians are most worried about immigration controls.

Ipsos said while the concern is proportionate across all age groups, it was however most prevalent among the Malays and those with a household monthly income of less than RM3,000 — the same group most worried about unemployment.

“Ipsos’ past researches have shown that when unemployment rate goes up, the concern on uncontrolled immigration tends to rise as well.

“Thus, it is likely that if the unemployment rate goes beyond 4 per cent, the worry on uncontrolled immigration (foreign workers) in Malaysia will intensify considerably,” said the firm.

The report also pointed out that with around 1.9 million foreign workers (and many more unregistered) in the country, there is a perception that they are replacing locals due to their lower wages.

The situation of course parallels similar sentiments worldwide over immigrants and refugees, which resulted in several international catastrophes such as the election of Donald Trump as US president, and Brexit in the UK.

“The situation in Malaysia may not be comparable to these countries, however, the concern on immigration control will intensify if more Malaysians find it difficult to secure a job with reasonable wages,” it said.

Ipsos also revealed that Malaysians are not so much concerned that there are no jobs, as proven by the unemployment rate, compared to their concern that the jobs created “do not meet their ambitions and qualifications.”

Surprisingly, despite the popularity of Sheila’s Tweet, inflation was just fifth in the list of Malaysian concerns, while poverty and social inequality ranked seventh.

Many criticised Sheila for her privilege, as if someone needs to be unfortunate to be concerned about the direction the country is taking. In fact, it is telling of the situation when even the middle class is feeling the pinch.

If anything, Sheila felt the brunt of the economy last year when she had to cancel her concert celebrating her 30 years in show business due to lack of local support, compared to that in Indonesia and Singapore.

She finally managed to sell out her concert in August this year, pointing to her evergreen status.

In recent months, more and more artistes are becoming vocal in expressing their concerns when it comes to the direction the country is heading.

Perhaps there are so many complaints about the nation’s economy because that is the easiest to highlight, and the most relatable way to express disenchantment.

“Malaysians are becoming tired and angry for being squeezed over debts we did not create,” said Sheila, and it is perhaps this that resonated the most. While many may took issue with her allegation on debt, they had ignored the two most raw emotions mentioned — being tired, and being angry over the current situation.

The above-mentioned Ipsos survey, after all, had listed governance — which includes government and corporate conduct — as the second issue that worried Malaysians the most.

It is much harder to express concerns about civil liberties and freedoms that so many Malaysians are going through.

Celebrating International Human Rights Day today, let us not forget the rights that are still denied many of us.

Let us not forget that we still have not banned the unilateral conversion of children. Many girls still face the possibility of child marriages that would deny their freedom and access to education. The Orang Asal are still being harassed for demanding their rights when it comes to land.

Malaysians are still being told what they can read and listen to and what they cannot. Non-cisheterosexuals are still discriminated just for being themselves, and some transgenders cannot go out their front doors without committing an offence.

Women are being told it is normal when they face sexual harassment, and gender-based violence, more so online these days. Men are being pressured with ridiculous gender expectations, being taught that harmful misogyny is the way of the world.

Maybe one day we will have more artistes and celebrities lending their limelight and influence to spotlight these issues, but for them to show conscience right now is a start.

We not only need to allow artistes their voices, but also not to be harassed by the State and its apparatus when they speak their minds.

