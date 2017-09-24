Of cities and morality

Zurairi AR is a humanist and sceptic who believes in doing good for goodness' sake. He tweets for believers and non-believers alike at @zurairi.

SEPTEMBER 24 — In the 13th general elections, Kuala Lumpur voters overwhelmingly voted for the opposition pact Pakatan Rakyat (PR). In all but two Parliamentary seats, PR candidates won with convincing margins.

If KL has a state assembly, there may even be a chance it would be administered by the federal Opposition. After all, Selangor which surrounds it has not been in Barisan Nasional’s hands for nearly a decade now.

There are roughly six to seven million people living in the urban Greater Kuala Lumpur or Klang Valley, making it around a fifth of the total country’s population. By 2020, government agency Pemandu expects the population to rise by as much as 65 per cent.

By that virtue alone, Klang Valley has more Malaysians in it compared to any other state, based on the Department of Statistics’ numbers from 2010. In fact, it has more residents than Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Terengganu, Pahang and Kelantan all combined.

What can be surmised here is the following: not only do the people of Klang Valley have considerable weight and influence among Malaysians, but based on their political choice, they tend to favour change compared to status quo, and are arguably more progressive and less conservative.

And yet, Klang Valley folks, in particular KL-ites, find themselves at the mercy of the rest of the country when it comes to charting their course.

It may perhaps be strange, or almost unthinkable, that a fisherman in rural east coast can somehow have an impact on an interior designer in cosmopolitan KL, and yet that is how the political system works.

To illustrate this, we do not need to look far beyond the recent abrupt cancellation of a craft beer event — the Better Beer Festival — despite it running smoothly and without a snag for the past five years, right after the event was lambasted by the Islamist lobby.

Skyline of Kuala Lumpur which is home to about six to seven million people which is about a fifth of the country’s population. — Picture from commons.wikimedia.orgThe event had largely remained unknown, even among urbanites, except for those who appreciate fine beer. And yet, it was thrust into the national spotlight after it was highlighted by pro-Islamist blogs, and the manufactured outrage legitimised by Islamist party PAS, who warned that the capital will turn into Asia’s biggest vice den if left unchecked.

The cleric at the centre of the call was Riduan Mohd Nor, a PAS central committee member who has never represented any constituency. And later praising DBKL’s move, Khairuddin Aman Razali, the MP for Kuala Nerus in Terengganu.

The festival was to have been held in Publika shopping mall in upscale Solaris Dutamas, whose frequenters could not be more different than PAS’ target voters — with its non-halal food court, and of late vibrant creative, provocative events.

It has been argued by many academics that the idea of nation-states has been nothing but a remnant of the rampant colonialism by European powers, especially when it comes to Asian countries.

The argument is that territories and indigenous settlers were corralled together by their invaders and conquerors and so communities that previously have little in common with each other were treated as one unit.

As they seek independence, these communities had no choice but to band together as a State, a country. Ideally, the creation of a country would also result in a distinct Nation, yet the diverse — and perhaps conflicting — nature of the population poses its own challenges in crafting a united citizenry.

The plight of the Rohingya is an excellent example. The community consists of descendants from Arakan, which has been an independent kingdom for thousands of years, but in a post-British Burma coup d’etat in 1962, has been effectively rendered stateless in Myanmar.

“Nation-states came late to history, and there’s plenty of evidence to suggest they won’t make it to the end of the century,” said the latest of such pieces: “Return of the city-state” by Jamie Bartlett of London-based think-tank Demos, which proposed that city-states may become the more dominant form of polity as more people live in cities.

Bartlett argued that the Internet has removed much of the global borders and barriers, and there is a shift of political power towards mayors: Bill de Blasio in New York, Sadiq Khan in London, Virginia Raggi in Rome, Ada Colau in Barcelona.

Cities also have made political decisions that run counter to national consensus: Londoners mostly voted against Brexit, New York was officially against Donald Trump’s “Muslim ban” plan, and cities have organised under the C40 initiative to tackle carbon emissions on their own.

Malaysia has only been around for 54 years. Compare that to the some 130 years Melaka was under Portuguese rule, and then another 180-odd years under the Dutch. The British controlled most of the Malay states for another century.

Altogether, the Malay lands have been under colonial rule for at least 400 years before the concept of a country existed.

It is hard to imagine that the needs of 1.7-million living in the hustle and bustle of KL as being the same as the 70,000 people in serene Putrajaya with its civil servants, or the 90,000 in Labuan, the country’s offshore financial hub.

It is harder still to imagine that the needs and wants of KL-ites are at the whims and fancy of the federal government. And yet, in the long-run, perhaps the tussle between state and federal powers may mean little, and so is the federal rule over the country’s biggest city.

KL folks have no problem with a craft beer festival. The festival’s unfettered run for five years — not one, not two — has shown that. And yet with external pressure, an event catering to urbanites was arbitrarily cancelled following political pressure.

Some find it hard to swallow that the event was cancelled due to a threat from militants — the KL mayor could have easily given that answer when he was pressed by reporters, including Malay Mail Online, for two days but his reply was: “It’s sensitive.” We will never find out, and hopefully we will never have to, if the terrorist threat was real.

But the police also gave a second reason: the possibility of chaos from mobs who would target the event. Cancelling the event just proved that the mob won, and set a precedent where we would fall under mob justice.

Cities may yet hold massive political powers, even in Malaysia. But for that to happen, first KL needs a mayor of its own choosing.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.