New music to stand together?

Zurairi AR is a humanist and sceptic who believes in doing good for goodness' sake. He tweets for believers and non-believers alike at @zurairi.

AUGUST 20 — Malaysia has racked up an impressive seven gold medals at the time of writing, even before the SEA Games was officially launched.

It is safe to say that the heat is already on and the Games is set to be a memorable experience for Malaysians from all walks of life, amid uncertain and gloomy times.

The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about undoubtedly one of the most accessible parts of such Games: its theme song. You are not alone if you find yourself unable to hum even a bar of melody.

Perhaps you may not even be aware that there are actually three songs composed to commemorate Kuala Lumpur hosting this regional event.

But that is for the most part not the failing of the organisers. The music is really that dismal.

Bangkit Bersama, the last of the three to be launched earlier this month, is certainly not Standing in the Eyes of the World sung by Ella for the 1998 Commonwealth Games. It is not nearly as inspiring, and nowhere as memorable.

Despite a bold attempt to crowd-source ideas for the song from social media, it sounds dated, like it belongs at least a decade back.

It was as if renowned composer Ramli MS, who has been responsible for major hits since the 1980s, actually recycled his songbook from then.

From the accordion opening to the cheesy guitar solo and organ embellishes... the song lost me by the time the line “sambut temasya kebanggaan kita” appears in the chorus. The propaganda was just too on the nose.

The song is a new low for respected vocalist Dayang Nurfaizah, and almost an insult for someone who just won the 31st Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL) with her critically-acclaimed ballad Lelaki Teragung.

Is it a surprise that her award-winning song was penned by one Natasyah Ahmad, a largely unknown housewife whose previous involvement in the music industry was being the wife of 6ixth Sense’s vocalist and composer Adi Priyo Sambodo?

The musical elements of Bangkit Bersama even pales in comparison to the first KL2017 song released, the teaser So Many Hands sang and written by jazz singer Mia Palencia, and produced by Tiara Jacquelina.

With its subtle ethnic soundscape and a theme of “it takes a nation to raise a champion”, it was undoubtedly the stronger of the two but sadly given a lower status.

The most problematic of the three songs, however, was the rock theme Tunjuk Belang, which seemed like an attempt to capture the young crowd.

Sung by three big names in the scene — MonoloQue (formerly of Butterfingers, now with his own band), Azlan (of The Typewriter), and Malique (of Too Phat and local hip-hop legend) — the song sadly did not live up to expectations, and was simply a mess.

The song fails right from the start, with a melody that sounds way too similar to a riff on Butterfingers’ Epitome from its Transcendence album, where the band first dabbled in ethnic sounds to move away from its grunge identity.

While the intro is reserved, the song however launches into cacophony as early as the first verse, and towards the chorus the clash between the orchestra, ethnic instrumentation and both MonoloQue and Azlan’s voices fights for your attention.

The song’s most interesting part is therefore when it decides to take a breather and strips down to its minimal elements, to let Malique deliver his hard-hitting verse, which was a delight compared to the cliched seemingly poetic phrases scattered all over the rest of the lyrics from “selagi nyawa dikandung badan” to “biar putih mata.”

All in all, it felt too much like MonoloQue’s indulgent attempt to return to what he felt were his Malay roots after spending his early career taking cues from the American rock scene — right down to the tengkolokheadgear he routinely wears while performing these days.

When it comes to a regional sports tournament, an assertion of your majority ethnic identity and machismo can feel out of place. Compare this to OAG’s rock anthem Name of the Game for the 1997 FIFA World Youth Championship here.

And on Facebook, feedback from the target market has been divided, if not scathing. Young commenters complained that it was “hard to sing along”, “shameful”, “not representative of Malaysians”, and “unfocused.”

A friend recently commented that looking at the Top 50 Malay pop songs on Spotify was depressing, and he claimed it was a sad state of the current scene.

I agree that there are just too many ballads, but for me it is rather refreshing to see so many new names every time.

If so-called “quality” senior artists are not dominating the charts, it is mostly because they themselves have not released anything new.

At the 31st AJL, only Dayang Nurfaizah, Misha Omar and Mawi were veterans while many of the finalists were actually first-timers, such as Sufian Suhaimi, Projector Band, Alif Satar, and Aiman Tino.

A similar trend could be seen at the previous AJL, where at least half were new faces.

A large proportion of the Malay pop scene is currently dominated by young male ballad singers, with the above-mentioned Sufian and his collaborator pianist and composer Sirkhan Danial being the most notable example.

Together with names such as Haqiem Rusli, Tajul, Ismail Izzani (the Malaysian Justin Bieber, according to fans), Khai Bahar, and Hael Husaini, they are ushering in a new breed of men that are more in tune with their feelings and open about it.

In January, I wrote about how the softer Malay masculinity epitomised by films and music of 1980s has been replaced by hyper-masculinity and this warrior archetype — with the blood-thirsty Tunjuk Belang KL2017 song an apt example.

If anything, these new male singers may be signs of a changing perception of what a man should be.

The Malay fans have spoken, a fresh new sound is much more pleasing to the ears than a famous name. The rejuvenation of the Malay pop scene continues.

