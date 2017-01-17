Varsity blues could be a good thing

A former managing editor of The Malay Mail newspaper, Terence is today a media and perception management consultant. With 20 years of journalism behind him, he has received numerous awards for investigative reporting and public service journalism notably from the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) and the Society of Publishers Asia (SOPA).

JANUARY 17 — Around this time in 2012, then University Malaya (UM) vice-chancellor Tan Sri Prof Dr Ghauth Jasmon gave an interview to Malay Mail.

Expecting the educator to be speaking volumes of praise for the institution, my then colleague Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani and I had been cracking our heads on how to make the interview interesting.

We were, after all, speaking to an academic and such interviews could end up being dry and the end product, a laborious and boring read.

But if we were finding an angle, Prof Ghaut gifted us one by dropping a bombshell.

“UM is overrated!” Prof Ghauth said in his opening remarks, adding that the country’s oldest institution of higher learning “has never been good."



Prof Ghaut explained (and as was reported on January 30, 2012) that continued emphasis on quota policies, the lack of research and large numbers of academic staff who failed their doctorates would further contribute to the decline.



His remarks put paid attempts by politicians and those in denial over the state of our nation’s education to cast doubts over a World Bank report that gave the above reasons for UM's decline.

UM was among five universities granted autonomy by the government, seen as a subtle attempt to improve the quality of higher education.

By cutting off the government’s stronghold over higher educational institutions, it was hoped this would also help to free up these universities from being beholden to politicians and others with their own agendas – including a flawed quota system that does not necessarily see the cream of the crop entering these institutions.

Also, autonomy would allow varsity heads like Prof Ghaut to introduce radical changes such as replacing and sacking staff including professors and associate professors. He revealed that 200 academic staff had failed their doctorate exams since he became vice chancellor in 2008.

Autonomy would also resolve the issue of being forced to adopt national agendas that brought education standards down instead of ameliorating them. This would eventually help to improve the global university ranking of these local institutions; Malaysian universities had been on an embarrassing slide for years.

But with autonomy comes another problem: self-funding. Fast forward five years, budget cuts for universities have been making the headlines.

It is easy to cast aspersions on the government’s inability to provide good tertiary education to the people, but in actuality this was an agenda set five years ago.

Universities need to be self-funded. Hence the problem they face now is the added task of looking for money. On the plus side, the grants by private bodies will better assure more significant research and development projects for science and technological advancements instead of mahklukhalus and toyol.

But the road to self-funding and autonomy has been long and windy. The inability of universities to successfully get the kind of money that they would receive from the government has seen research projects being cut and experienced staff being let go.

UM with a 42 per cent budget cut has been struggling to keep afloat, making Prof Ghaut’s aspirations a pipe dream.

In his case, he had hoped autonomy would allow him to increase the use of English as a medium of instruction, offer financial rewards for good academic staff and corresponding allowance cuts for non-performers.

Autonomy has given in to the realization that academics are not businessmen and an experienced management and Board to help raise funds and look for grants are essential.

The UMMC Medical Hub project was seen as one avenue to churn out revenue through retail outlets and hotels. However, planning and zoning requirements imposed by the local council and opposition by the surrounding neighbourhood as well as accusations of conflicts of interests on senior UM management have put paid that plan.

Which is why it is imperative that university leadership is comprised of people with the right balance of academic gumption and financial smarts to keep these institutions afloat.

And by no means does this mean increasing tuition fees. That would be an easy cop out. Take the example of foreign universities that supplement their income by offering consultancies, R&D facilities, incubators and the like. Perhaps it is time to run universities as a business.

The outcome would be a textbook study on the rehabilitation of our higher institutions of learning, which started when the government got less involved in funding these institutions, and as a result had less say in how they are run.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.