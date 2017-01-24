The elusive bid to win hearts and minds

Terence Fernandez

JANUARY 24 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has been busy these past few months with a string of high profile arrests.

The present MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad has been pre-occupied with dusting off investigation files prepared under the watch of his predecessor Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamad and instructing his officers to activate them and conduct the arrests.

One is made to understand that these are not new cases but old ones which had yet to see the light of day.

The detention of the Rural and Regional Development Ministry secretary-general; the director and deputy director of the Sabah Water Department, as well as several high level executives of government linked companies have been earning the MACC a round of kudos in safeguarding the public trust.

It is understood that it is going to continue to be a hectic next few months for the commission as it continues to train its eye on more individuals, agencies and companies.

Like many government officials, Dzulkifli would rather spend his time working than answering questions posed by journalists but his officers say he understands the need to engage outside the hallowed halls of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

Dzulkifli who was sent from the Attorney General’s Chambers is using his legal skills-set to review cases which were deemed difficult to prosecute and increase the MACC’s success rate in getting convictions.

All this is good for the MACC; the agency’s confidence was shaken to the core with the departure of the highly popular Abu Kassim on August 1 last year, followed by the retirement and transfer of both his deputies.

After all, Abu Kassim was appointed its first commissioner at the tender age of 50.

This was a deliberate move by then Prime Minister Datuk Seri (now Tun) Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, to give Abu Kassim a decade to turn the agency around and rebuild the public trust that had eroded with the then Anti-Corruption Agency (ACA) whose own leadership had faced accusations of impropriety and ineffectiveness.

That was then.

Today unfortunately, as long as the elephant in the room continues to make its presence felt there is little that can be done to change mind-sets and allow Abu Kassim’s successor Dzulkifli and the MACC some slack to continue to do their job.

They will struggle to explain why they need to focus their attention elsewhere, and not on cases the public and critics would rather they pay attention to — at least for now.

Sometimes a disservice is done to good people who are caught between loyalty and service. Their decisions will be their legacy, even if they choose to go for the low-hanging fruits first.

The question is not if they are discharging their duties without fear or favour, but why are they NOT discharging certain obligations.

Those who have tried, found themselves faced with a quick and unceremonious exit.

This is why despite its hard work, the MACC may never win the war on perception. But then again, this is something beyond its control.

