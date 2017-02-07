How about a ban on hypocrisy?

A former managing editor of The Malay Mail newspaper, Terence is today a media and perception management consultant. With 20 years of journalism behind him, he has received numerous awards for investigative reporting and public service journalism notably from the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) and the Society of Publishers Asia (SOPA).

FEBRUARY 7 ― Like many others I have been watching with much interest, events unfolding in the United States since the country’s presidential election results in November and the swearing-in of Donald Trump as the new leader of the free world on January 20.

The observations have been a good mix of hopefulness, awe, shock and trepidation. From his practical approach of building a wall to solve illegal immigration from the southern border; threatening automobile companies with hefty taxes if they relocate factories out of the US; to a blanket ban on Muslims from seven nations and then criticising the judge who blocked it; to the ongoing battle with the media, this has been one heck of a show from the king of reality television.

But one service that The Donald probably did not realise he was doing was bringing to the surface the true colours of the liberal movement.

The same ones who preach about freedom of speech and assembly as part of the tenets of a dynamic democracy; the same ones who boast about the US electoral college system being far superior than the First Past the Post system practised in Britain and most of the Commonwealth.

We have seen images of burning cars as protestors turned violent since election day on November 8, turning on Trump supporters and just last week, at the University of California, Berkeley unrest to stop a right wing editor from delivering a speech.

Now, there are quarters calling for a review of the election results since he is three million ballots shy of the popular vote.

Anyway, I am not here to talk about American politics. But the reactions of the US “liberals” including the Democrats of late have given food for thought about whether our very own champions of democracy right here at home subscribe to the principles they espouse ― or do they prescribe to the George W. Bush post 9-11 doctrine “if you’re not with us, you’re against us.”

Having been in the media for over two decades, you see all sorts of characters. You see people who stick to their principles and beliefs no matter what and are rewarded by a shift in public opinion (and courage) that accords them power.

But on the other end of the spectrum there are those who are swallowed by the system and their own colleagues for sticking to their guns and refusing to compromise for example, by sleeping with the enemy.

Then there are those who morph from community leaders and saviours into dictators and forget whatever promises they had made and their principles which had brought them support and put them in power.

The champions of free press are suddenly accusing the media of being attack dogs of their political enemies; news organisations banned from their functions and events, and the courts hearing unprecedented numbers of defamation suits brought against the media, activists and fellow politicians.

It is almost comical if not right downright hypocritical to see some of these individuals attending vigils outside police stations for detained journalists.

The sad truth is that some of these individuals used to stand along the same picket lines as those who are now deemed the enemy merely because they hold different opinions.

Criticisms are not received objectively and instead viewed as attacks, civil society leaders who were persuaded to stand on party tickets now are silenced and made to toe party lines.

The interference in government administrations by politicians is not exclusive to one group or political party.

Some of their supporters fare no better. The demands for just rewards are vociferous. Suddenly it is not for King and country anymore, but “what is in it for me now that I helped put you in power?”

Blinded by their hatred of the incumbent or a certain leader or party, it can get frustrating to engage in an objective, non-partisan conversation based on facts.

Labels such as “sellout”, “crossover” or even “traitor” are easily bandied about.

Meanwhile, will any of these characters loudly protesting Trump’s Muslim ban be as passionate when asked to speak up against institutionalised discrimination including within their own organisations that “bans” those with differing opinions from playing a central role in furthering the greater good for the public interest?

