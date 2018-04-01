Uber changed my life

Born and bred in Singapore, Surekha A. Yadav is a freelance journalist in Southeast Asia.

APRIL 1 — As one of the three quarters of Singaporeans who don’t have a vehicle of their own, the advent of Uber was truly transformative.

I no longer had to wait for a bus or the interminable MRT ride downtown. Any moment of the day, within minutes of my requesting it, I could hop into an affordable Uber or an even more affordable Uber pool and whiz around.

At night returning from the city centre, there was no more waiting endlessly for taxis, each asking for my destination and shaking their heads as they calculated time stuck in traffic.

Uber revolutionised Singapore’s transport landscape and as a frequent regional traveller, I noticed that it also changed the region. Landing in Kuala Lumpur or Bangkok at weird times in the AM? It’s Uber to the rescue.

No parking hassle, no COE, no repairs — any thoughts I ever entertained of buying a vehicle of my own someday vanished as I started to take touch-of-a -button ride requests for granted.

In a sense, Uber really achieved the dream of public transport solutions — owning a private vehicle wasn’t desirable anymore.

Given the clear extent of my Uber love, you can imagine I haven’t taken the news that my beloved ride hailing app will be hitching a ride out of South-east Asia very well.

That’s right; as everyone now knows, Uber is selling its South-east Asia operation to Grab though in a complex deal the American behemoth is taking an equity stake in Grab.

A ComfortDelgro taxi passes Uber and Grab offices in Singapore on March 26, 2018. — Picture by ReutersFor those of us not benefitting from these billion dollar deals though this simply means there will be only one ride hailing game in town. And that means monopoly powers for our Malaysian/Singaporean (and increasingly regional) green logo giant — Grab Taxi.

This can’t possibly be good for consumers and drivers. We aren’t talking about some fringe group of app loving hipsters; in Singapore alone, Uber has 1 million regular riders that’s near a quarter of the resident population.

There are also estimated to be over 40,000 Uber drivers across all categories so this announcement is going to change many lives.

Having two fiercely competitive apps allowed consumers to get the best deals. I was strongly partial to Uber but there were times when Grab simply offered better fares or nearer drivers.

Personally, I feel Uber simply has a better user experience — it is a cleaner app and Grab doesn’t replicate all of Uber’s functionalities.

Crucially Uber doesn’t allow drivers to know the destination selected in advance therefore they can’t cherry pick fairs and ignore customers going short distances etc.

Grab allows this so an era of Grab dominance will potentially mean going back to begging taxi uncles to take you to your destination.

Of course, there are also practical matters with such a dominant position in the transport landscape. Won’t Grab become essentially a utility like the MRT? The power it wields over citizens will be enormous.

So enormous in fact that the government is taking notice. The Competition Commission of Singapore is investigating the merger and has the power to block or restructure mergers which erode competition.

However, in the long term I just don’t see how this move can be reversed as Uber is determined to exit and has already begun winding down operations at lightning speed.

It is rather worrying for ride app addicts but there is a silver lining; a local Asian brand founded in Malaysia and nurtured in Singapore beat out an international brand.

*This is the personal opinion of the columnist.