The Singaporean pirate

Born and bred in Singapore, Surekha A. Yadav is a freelance journalist in Southeast Asia.

MAY 7 — Singaporeans are among the world’s leading pirates.

Of course the Straits of Malacca, the South China Sea and Singapore itself have always had their fair share of ocean-going, rum-swilling (not so much here, maybe), ship-stealing sailors but at the moment we are leading the world in another sort of piracy: digital piracy.

A recent World Bank-linked report indicates that Singapore is among the top 10 nations in the world in terms of per capita visits to piracy sites that enable illegal downloads.

This is somewhat unusual as most of the other major pirate-nations are lower- and middle-income countries whose populations, it can be argued, simply can’t afford to pay for the official version of their favourite TV series or song.

Our fondness for cost and (legal rights) free downloads belies our reputation as a nation of extreme law and order.

What is this? You can’t chew gum but hey, you can download anything you want!

But actually it’s not as counter intuitive as it seems — it is in our blood.

The famous pirate Liang Diaoming once ran our entire region and Long Ya Men — a little rock at the entrance to Keppel harbour — was, for centuries, a centre for piracy (it accounts for some of the earliest historical references to Singapore).

A bumboat passes the Marina Bay Sands hotel and ArtScience Museum in Singapore April 10, 2017. — Reuters picSometimes priate fleets numbering the hundreds would set out from the vicinity of the rock to pillage trading junks and vessels.

I suspect so many of us began our pirate career with low quality MP3 files or blurry VCD rips taken with the head of the person in the front seat visible throughout the movie.

And I admit I have on occasion spied a super convincing “CHANNEL” purse and picked it up.

Like our pirate forefathers, modern Singapore pirates — which is almost all of us between the ages of 15-165+ — like to think they are robbing from the rich (Hollywood) and giving to the, if not poor, the ordinary (ourselves).

As there’s no throat slitting or plank walking involved, are we really doing anything wrong?

I mean what has Hollywood or the global music industry done for us lately?

Given us overpriced concerts, produced films which constantly and grossly misrepresent our region, never really given much space or time to anyone with our accents or skin tones?

So why on earth should we lose sleep about depriving enormous, faceless studios of a few bucks ?

In fact, piracy can be a life-line. For people in many neighbouring countries, without pirate software basic computer use would be difficult.

Singaporeans, of course, can afford full-priced products but the truth is very little is done to incentivise us.

We pay the same rates for a Netflix subscription as users in the US but we don’t get access to the same content as US users, so why not simply turn to the pirate sites we’ve been using for decades?

On the other hand, of course, piracy does affect the local film and music industries and our lax attitude towards pirated content has a bearing on intellectual property in general — which is a serious issue and in the end, damaging to all of us.

But the challenge is for the major studios who are the most vociferous opponents of piracy to go beyond reaching out with a big stick and to actually make clear that there’s a connection between downloading Game of Thrones and struggling local actors in our part of the world.

Services like Netflix and Spotify appeal to me because I find it so much easier to pay a reasonable sum and not worry about viruses or litigious big corporations knocking down my door.

But the truth is until most of us can see and understand that their behaviour has a real impact, it’s very unlikely to change across the board.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.