Let’s go crazy for bitcoin (or not)

DECEMBER 10 — Guess what everyone, I made a million dollars investing in bitcoin! No, I didn’t. But I wish I did, like everyone else.

Now, as someone who is fairly interested in technology I’m a little embarrassed I didn’t get in on the bitcoin action earlier.

I heard about it, read the articles but well I just didn’t feel I understood it enough to wager my real-life money on some online 1s and 0s.

So, I thought I’d leave it alone and concentrate on making “real” cash. Which, when I see bitcoin trading at US$17,000 (RM69,379) was clearly a mistake and nowadays with real-life places — including a bar, Skyline, owned by my friends in Singapore accepting cryptocurrency, I can see how real the currency is.

But beyond my personal failure to get rich, I’m actually very happy to see so much excitement and money pour into bitcoin.

Bitcoin and more importantly the underlying innovations that make it possible — the open ledger, blockchain and advances in digital cryptography — are enormous breakthroughs.

Bitcoin is the first digital currency to have held its value over several years.

In fact, despite a few dips its overall value has risen consistently and dramatically since it was first issued in 2009.

This is quite possibly the first time in history that a currency not issued by a bank or backed by a government has gained global traction.

The scale of the innovation seems to be at least as great as the transition from physical to paper money -- made initially in China more than a millennium ago.

In fact, even paper money was initially backed by traditional coinage or gold. Bitcoin is backed by nothing other than its code and transparency — the fact that every transaction is visible to and must be authenticated by other users.

The algorithm behind bitcoin also ensures that only a finite number of bitcoins will ever be released which makes them inherently scarce and this is a key part of their value.

Therefore, some argue that bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general represent not so much a new currency (like the Yen or Euro) but an entirely new asset class — like gold or another commodity.

But isn’t it all kind of unreal?

Not exactly. Bitcoin is fundamentally a series of transactions on a database; “real money” is essentially the same thing as there aren’t enough physical dollar bills to back the trillions of US dollars in banks, bonds etc.

Given the strength of the bitcoin database, the speed at which transactions can be updated and authenticated it could be argued that bitcoin is, in some ways, more real than conventional Central Bank issued currency.

A Central Bank can suddenly print millions of new notes, to help pay government debts for example (this has happened in many nations), but this can’t happen with bitcoin.

So, we have what seems to be a clear and successful currency — with a repository value that can be exchanged for goods and services — that exists without the support of banks and central governments.

For the world of finance, banks, governments and even for average citizens this represents a potential earthquake or more a global tsunami.

Entire classes of financial products and services will need to evolve or adapt to process the advent of currencies and markets that can be generated by virtually anyone.

Whether bitcoin itself continues to soar or eventually falls back to earth, cryptocurrencies are here to stay.

As they now seem bound to become an increasingly important part of daily life, I thought I’d list a few key points that Singaporeans and Malaysians might want to consider before plunging into the cryptosphere.

1. Yes, cryptocurrencies dilute the power and control governments and banks wield over money.

However, these peer to peer systems have their own risks. As there is no central authority behind these currencies, remember that trades are entirely at your own risk.

If you don’t get what you pay for, pay too much, or get defrauded on a dubious exchange — there is no authority you can turn to. So be careful

2. Bticoin’s capitalization now stands at US$300 billion (equal to Singapore or Malaysia’s GDP). This is a 1,000 per cent increase over just one year ago.

Basically, billions and billions of dollars of new wealth has been created in a tiny space of time.

Many people have got rich off cryptocurrencies in a short space of time.

However, this new wealth seems to have gone to some very conventional places.

The Winklevoss twins (early investors in Facebook) became the first official bitcoin billionaires.

Generally, the major beneficiaries are monied investors, geek-elites and early adopters — many of whom were frankly criminals.

Drug dealers and money launderers piled into bitcoin early. White, male and geeky would describe the clear majority of bitcoin traders.

The world’s poor and under-networked are totally excluded from this new source of wealth.

3. Women and girls have been left behind again. Bitcoin is techie and cliquish by nature — mined and maintained by online communities that are overwhelmingly male.

Its estimated that over 90 per cent of bitcoins are held by men.

This is another facet of not having enough women in technology and perhaps we should have been reading up, learning and investing more, better and faster.

4 The regional love of quick money. Here in South-east Asia there’s a tendency to want to get rich fast without doing a lot of research and risk assessment.

As bitcoin mainstreams, I foresee all sorts of people who just don’t know enough about the subject piling in.

The results could be disastrous.

Even if you’ve seen your neighbours and friends make some good crypto money, remember that the world of cryptocurrency is complex and there’s no guarantee on your investment.

Your only defence is knowledge and research; so if you want to get into bitcoin, first get into reading.

