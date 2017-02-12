Is my house my home if I can’t rent it out?

Born and bred in Singapore, Surekha A. Yadav is a freelance journalist in Southeast Asia.

FEBRUARY 12 — So my home is no longer my own. In fact it never really was.

Like 80 per cent of Singaporeans, I live in an HDB (Public Housing) flat which means I merely lease the space for a few decades, after which it presumably reverts to the government?

Still, for all intents and purposes HDB-dwellers do treat their flats like their own homes but new legislation will make it quite clear that no Singaporean is lord of their own domain.

An amendment in the Planning Act decrees that Singaporeans — both HDB-dwellers and the 20 per cent who occupy private condominiums and houses — face a strict prohibition on subletting their homes on sites like Airbnb.

Home owners found guilty of this heinous crime face up to a S$200,000 (RM625,000) fine for subletting their properties. So pre-dawn raids and 12 months in jail for giving out rooms in your own house?

Globally, governments have come under pressure to impose restrictions on short-let sites.

Hotel groups have lobbied for restrictions on short-term lets as they feel this disruption threatens their business (as legitimate a complaint as the one taxi companies have against Uber).

More reasonable is the complaint that Airbnb drives up rents — encouraging landlords to rent their properties to tourists rather than locals who need housing.

But again this is more of an issue for buy-to-let owners, not for someone renting out a spare room in their house.

With the new law, apartment owners in Singapore cannot sublet their homes on sites like Airbnb. — AFP file pictureAnd there are regulatory moves — prohibiting people from letting entire apartments — that can counter this complaint.

In Singapore, other vague allegations have been levelled at sites like Airbnb. Chief among them the idea the short-term sub-lets endanger the safety of neighbours and that guests can be a nuisance to other tenants.

Is there much evidence to support this complaint? I would be keen to see how many genuine nuisance complaints have been caused by Airbnb guests.

Ultimately subletting is one matter and noise and nuisance another — if someone is being a public nuisance the authorities must act regardless of whether they are short term tenants or not.

One of the other pronouncements is that neighbours simply don’t like it when they see apartments rented by a string of unfamiliar faces.

This again seems to pander to the supposed pettiness and insularity of Singaporeans. Surely we should be welcoming travellers into our neighborhoods not segregating ourselves and avoiding contact with the outside world?

There is discussion now of including an additional category for private homes. For now, this sort of decree cuts Singaporeans off from technological progress, the outside world and what seems a very basic right.

It also deprives some vulnerable segments; retirees, people who have just lost jobs and are struggling to make mortgage payments of a source of income.

There are plenty of regulatory tools — taxes, restrictions, permits — that could be employed to enable these sorts of lets even within a tight regulatory framework so why should the government push what really ought to be legitimate industry underground?

To quote the Airbnb spokesperson in the local tabloid New Paper: this is not compatible with Singapore’s vision to stay ahead in an age of disruption and innovation.

