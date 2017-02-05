Fowl play in Singapore

Born and bred in Singapore, Surekha A. Yadav is a freelance journalist in Southeast Asia.

FEBRUARY 5 — So, Singapore’s sharp-eyed civil servants have identified and neutralised the latest threat to our fragile island -- chickens.

That’s right, a little clutch of chickens that had been roaming around the greener areas of Sing Ming for years (sometimes wandering into the paths of local residents) has been captured and euthanised... apparently because of complaints about the noise they made.

Hurrah, the nation saved from the slightest of unpredictability or expression of genuinely free nature!

Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) defended the decision on grounds of the threat to the public’s health.

Yet so many people are left feeling a sense of loss, myself included. Obviously thousands of chickens are killed every day but I worry a little flock of wild animals put down owing to the complaints of a few intolerant citizens and the bureaucrats who could be pandering to them more or less sums up the state of our country — as we headed into the Year of the Rooster no less.

Decorative rooster and hens seen at a stall in Singapore to celebrate the Year of the Rooster. — Picture by AFPRegardless of the zodiac, there’s always one creature who is having a good year in Singapore — the moaner.

That’s the issue: whether it’s wild chickens or Zouk nightclub (moved for being too noisy) and even the recent report wondering if a Youth Football Academy was asked to restrict operations to certain times owing to the noise made by young footballers. Why is it the vocal, intolerant minority that always seems to win?

Because I suspect that for every narrow-minded busybody who complains about chickens, there must have been 10 people to whom those chickens brought genuine joy — who were pleased to see the little birds scuttle out of the jungle and who are sad to have lost these little flashes of colour as so many comments online would attest.

Yet these people don’t seem to count... all that matters is those who complain.

Is it that the authorities have figured out that the complainers are the influencers in society and that those who take the time to complain over uncles having a beer under the block or Hindu temple drums are society’s movers and shakers and that by pandering to them you can keep everyone else in line?

Because it’s true that despite the many who profess to love the country’s unregulated corners, the flower power online comments of lovers of “kampung spirit” never seems to win.

Or, maybe the moaners are massively over-represented in the civil service? Perhaps it takes a moaner, a pedant who seeks to control the urges of his fellow men and Nature using an endless lists of regulations to become a successful bureaucrat?

So with moaners stuffing the bureaucracy and moaners making the complaints, there’s just no way the rest of us can have a say?