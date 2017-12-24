Do they know it’s Christmas… in Jerusalem?

Born and bred in Singapore, Surekha A. Yadav is a freelance journalist in Southeast Asia.

DECEMBER 24 — Christmas is coming... in fact if the decorations on Orchard Road are an indication, it’s been coming since October.

The extent of the commercialisation is annoying but you can’t really blame the shopkeepers for wanting a piece of the biggest (and most profitable) festival on Earth.

There are 2.5 billion Christians in the world and they are joined in Christmas spending and feasting by millions upon millions of other celebrants who, regardless of religion, just want in on the party.

Some estimates put total spending worldwide over the Christmas season at near US$1 trillion (more than RM4 trillion).

To put that in perspective, global spending on arms totals about US$1.5 trillion so Christmas gives the global defense industry a run for its money!

A partial view of Jerusalem’s Old City with the Dome of the Rock in the centre. US President Donald Trump has moved to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital despite a UN resolution rejecting it. — Picture from AFPThe number of chickens and turkeys eaten, bottles of wine drunk etc also number in millions upon millions.

Such amazing excess ostensibly to celebrate the birth of a very simple holy man. But well the world needs its excess and as a non-Christian celebrant, I think I get the best of all possible worlds as I get the food, the gifts, the songs without any of the religious baggage.

However, sometimes in the midst of the lights and the last-minute fitbit purchases, it’s really worth looking at the religious, historical and geographic origins of the festival.

Bethlehem, Nazareth, Galilee and of course — Jerusalem. There’s no way round it... Christmas is profoundly connected to a very troubled part of the world.

Almost all the major sites mentioned in tales covering the birth of Jesus are located in what are today called the Palestinian Territories.

The West Bank, the Gaza strip and East Jerusalem. While there has been a sudden outcry regarding US President Donald Trump’s decision to formally recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the reality is that the Arab inhabitants of these areas have faced exclusion and injustice for years.

Stateless, powerless and impoverished. Trump’s move has at least forced us to pay attention to this ongoing calamity.

Whether you call them Palestinians or Arabs, they have lived in the area for centuries and generally far longer than the people who so persistently oppose them, so why are they denied a nation of their own?

Now I’m not going to wade directly into the problem of peace in the Middle East but what I will say is that we need to acknowledge that it is an enormous, long standing and ongoing problem about far more than just where embassies are located.

Anger arising from the status and treatment of these people spills out into the world giving strength to extremists everywhere. This isnt a local problem, it’s a global one and we can’t keep allowing it to go on.

I certainly don’t have a solution but I think making sure that at least those of us who celebrate Christmas take the time to familiarise ourselves with the issues at the heart of the Holy Land will help us put pressure on our governments to lobby for justice and a long-term resolution rather than the endless continuation of an unfair and unstable status quo.

