Do Singaporeans still need rousing speeches?

Born and bred in Singapore, Surekha A. Yadav is a freelance journalist in Southeast Asia.

AUGUST 27 — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong gave his National Day speech last week.

Every year, the incumbent prime minister gives the nation its pep talk at this time.

In the early days under Lee Kuan Yew, the speech was literally marching orders for the nation. If he said we were going to develop an airport or rally against littering, then it would happen... in short order.

In his initial address, Lee senior said: "Every year, on the 9th of August for many years ahead -- how many, I do not know -- we will dedicate ourselves anew to consolidate ourselves to survive; and, most important of all, to find an enduring future for what we have built and what our forebears will build up."

The speeches were initially made to a limited audience but from 1971 they were televised nationally, becoming a key fixture on Singapore's political calendar.

To be honest I don't always catch the annual address but from Goh Chok Tong exhorting us not to be “quitters,” PM Lee’s early promise to "teach less, learn more” the National day speech has always been significant and relevant.

Even last year the speech made headlines as the PM completed his rally after taking ill.

This year though his calls for a "smart nation," a focus on health and more primary school places have been dismissed as lacklustre and uninspiring.

Now on one hand diabetes, parking and child care, all of which came up in this year’s speech, are everyday issues for millions of people but they are also somewhat stale.

Singapore has been battling an explosion in diabetes rates for over a decade and we've been hearing variations on the smart city theme for at least a decade.

Now I know Singapore could do with a parking app but if we look back at LKY’s original vision for the National Day speech, we should be dedicating ourselves to survival.

We might survive with an outmoded parking system but we won’t survive for too long without a broader vision. Does the administration still have the same fire and hunger that defined it 30 or 40 years ago?

A survey shows many viewers were left feeling neutral/ indifferent by the PM's speech. We need to be rallied by our National Day rally – otherwise what is the point of the exercise?

To some extent this is quite natural 52 years later we've become more comfortable and see less need for nation building, nation decorating and bombastic speeches.

We aren’t so worried about surviving and instead we've become just another nation getting by.

But we shouldn’t forget we are an exceptionally tiny nation, wealthy but dependent on trade flows beyond our control.

Our wealth and location are coveted by much larger more powerful nations and without a clear direction, a vision and the commitment of all our people it may turn out that we may merely survive instead of thriving as a truly unique city.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.