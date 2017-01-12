Vacancy: Great mediator

Praba Ganesan is chief executive at KUASA, an NGO using volunteerism to empower the 52 per cent. He believes it is time to get involved. You can contact him at prabaganesan@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @prabaganesan

JANUARY 12 — The ad might look a bit like this:

Immediate opening for great mediator. Realise once-in-a-lifetime political coalition to defeat never-to-be-overcome titan with little if no support whatsoever. Mediation skills highly advised for role fulfilment.

Grovelling skills are mandatory. Carry extra underwear at all times.

Position open because previous “point-man” is presently incarcerated.

Don’t be put off by the title, truth be told, we’d settle for “genuinely interested with an outside chance of success” mediator. Position needs to be filled soon because a general election might be as soon as March but probably anytime between October and June 2018.

Martial law may render the position obsolete, which is why candidates are expected to have a rosy predisposition about the past, present and future so therefore wouldn’t be waylaid by bad news. [In theory. It’s theory from now on.]

However, if it ends up as faeces defying gravity to the ceiling fan above you, be sure, you’d have bigger things to worry about than being unemployed.

Objective is two-fold : Get whatever number of parties in the final coalition group picture to agree on one candidate per each 222 Parliamentary seats, and second, to unify behind a prime ministerial choice.

Stop laughing. Candidates that laugh at the ad are less likely to be accepted. FYI: Laughing after being appointed is near impossible.

Fair chance, successful candidate would be laughed at. How d0 you like them apples? Sorry, just reflex.

Challenges? Unbelievable ones. Corporate gigs usually play up the difficulty of the job so candidates get a massive ego boost and at the same time generate inner peace with their fancy postgraduate degrees — self-delusion is not limited to politicians — but be forewarned, this position is all challenge, almost like asking a successful candidate to be quarterback and receiver in the same play.

And no, candidates are not expected to play sports. Exercise is frowned upon in this environment. There is a teh tarik clause below.

All the key characters — major stakeholders — have valid reasons to hate each other, some for over 40 years. The incessant loathing is worth writing books about, in fact they have.

Not many of the paperbacks are read even if all hard-core supporters keep them in their homes to display as badges of honour. Warning: These people get upset easily, even more than their leaders. Smile, when uncertain. Run, when they chase.

The key characters are partial to assuming all Malaysians while their days away thinking about them, rather than commit themselves to distractions like jobs, running small businesses and raising families.

Which is why they take all affronts personally, because they are upset on behalf of their supporters. They are not upset they’re the source of our mirth, instead they are fighting hard to keep the honour of their many supporters who would be grief-stricken if someone takes the piss on their overlord.

To these leaders, often, it is not about better government bringing better options to the 30 million Malaysians, it is more about how their convictions are always justified and their judgements exempt from criticism. Don’t point this out during your tenure — if you are picked for the task — for they can as easily unpick the successful candidate.

The job description will be short on specifics, get used to it, the role demands willingness to work with zero parameters and an expectation to bring home the bacon — not the regular kind. (Hint, go with turkey, always turkey.)

Anyhoo, the picked candidate might be salaried by one party from the many that may or may not be eventually in a coalition that the candidate has the sole responsibility to sew together using recycled nylon — or its presumed equivalent according to the Lazada brochure — but don’t give up. Remember, all rebellions are built on hope. (Fine, a movie line but be assured that won’t be the only item that is unoriginal in this classified ad.)

We are all part of the rebellion, so don’t fret if you are in one party trying to make all the other parties love each other. Truth be told, you won’t be able to tell one party from the other in time, except that they have headquarters in different buildings in the capital.

Reporting to whom specifically? That’s a detail this advertiser is still striving to clarify. Let’s just say, for the sake of a placeholder, a number of people.

As detailed above, in completely non-specific ways, it is an absolutely complex matrix structure involving numerous morning breaks with mee goreng.

So be prepared to be peppered by questions and having no authority to answer any. Hopeless situation? Not really, always, always pivot answers to a committee or a number of them. The latter is more opaque, therefore advisable. Never say no, never say yes. Better to never say.

Titles are misleading therefore listen to party rumours to know who’s really in charge, well at least for the week. There’s a really old dude, he only likes games he can win. Stay clear of him.

Qualifications are unnecessary. Ok, maybe one: The ability to drink one teh tarik too many every day and not develop diabetes, a super pancreas really. Or insulin shots packed in the glove compartment.

Salary package will commensurate with which leader candidate spent the most time with in political detention. Security guaranteed as interested parties will always have an eye open for the candidate, day and night. Seven-day week with the promise of abuse at the end of each one, alternating among party leaders, followers, media, law enforcement and potentially, librarians.

Perks include, early termination of contract or defection to opponent’s camp.

Please apply by updating Facebook timeline or walk in.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.