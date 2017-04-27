The preacher from India

April 27 — Zakir Naik is a gift to Malaysia.

He brings to the centre, the ideological divide of faith and nationalism.

Notwithstanding, a recurring controversy in this column.

I admit, some might fault me, for crassly labelling the conflict to one between faith and nationalism; I am blameless for it has turned out as such on its own.

Residence, permanence and citizenship

I have a friend, he is not a Malaysian. He has lived for 15 years in Malaysia, and his business trips end here, which is home. He’s not a citizen, nor is his wife, and most tellingly, his two kids born here.

He enjoys showing me his work permit, pointing to the key prohibition listed at the back of his card stipulating he is to stay away from local politics. And so he does, keeping his distance, as they say, won’t touch it, even with a barge pole.

Zakir Naik does not even have to have a residence, a business or even relatives in Malaysia. He just has to visit us annually, and he possesses more rights than people living here all their lives. Well... the welcomes, at least, suggest that.

He reminds me too of the various tales of Malaysians, of the poor kind, who do not have identity cards, and have no other place on this planet they can refer to as where they come from. This is the home they cannot have, because the state fails to issue them identity documents.

Usually they are faulted because as toddlers, they never managed to direct their parents to the nearest police station to register their births. It is to assume victimising poor children because their parents were poor is cool.

Whether Indians in the Semenanjung, or non-Muslim indigenous people in Borneo, there apparently are reasons to deny them citizenship. They are stateless, and it is no exaggeration to say they are worthless to the state, because it’s disinterested in them becoming economic assets through educational advancements — as they are kicked from public schools, and cannot procure regular jobs without identification documents.

Without a life-path due to governmental detachment, it is fair to suggest the state cares little for them.

My aunt related to my brother on how the old coolies a century ago would be led after landing on shores with shackles. I thought it was a liberal retelling of the past.

But when I see how new foreign workers are herded about in queues, and shop staff shouting at them as if they were intruders not customers, I can sense her sense of social inequality breathing through her personal history.

The indignity borne by thousands would be compounded in insult, if they were to know their descendants would be scantly regarded better decades later.

After all when the state is unwilling to recognise their claims but refuses to reject their claims outright as being bogus, it is complicit in condemning them to lives of uncertainty, to be children of a lesser god.

And here this Mumbai lad inherit the skies

Which draws the conversation to the man who some say promotes hatred among men while being the founder of Peace TV.

Honestly, what new can be said of Zakir Naik?

He speaks with impunity about Malaysia, its people — both Muslim and not — politic divides and electoral strategy.

Belatedly, the country is informed, not only is he an esteemed seasonal guest, but he is a permanent resident firmly on his way to becoming a Malaysian.

This was revealed after both his home country requested for his return to face criminal charges, and local ethnic Indians demanding his expulsion over his explosives statements about Hindus.

The PR status does explain the laissez-faire attitude of the government — especially when its own allies holler about his special status.

How did this happen?

How?

I won’t be sucked into the theological arguments.

Malaysia has a straightforward policy on foreigners and their home countries.

We don’t condemn any country outright — Israel is not recognised, so does not fall in the category — and we don’t hide fleers if their country is looking for them.

That was clear when the Muslim Uighurs were returned to China despite the claims they are certain to be executed. Malaysia says China’s citizens are China’s concern, not ours.

However, the same rules do not apply to Zakir Naik.

It appears him becoming a local celebrity, complicates matters.

What truly renders the situation impossible is that various groups — from government parties, opposition parties and NGOs — want him out because of his vitriol towards their faith.

They want the Muslim preacher out because he has upset their Hindu equilibrium.

This is when the faith versus nation-state discourse implodes.

Priorities

By law, the identification of rights and freedoms are determined by the laws of Malaysia, congruous with the Constitution.

People in our land are protected by the law because they are Malaysians, not because they are Muslims. Protection under the Constitution is determined primarily by citizenship not ethnicity or faith.

So when leaders here defend the need for the laws of Malaysia to protect Zakir Naik from India when many Malaysians want him to leave because he threatens the harmony of the federation, all kinds of red flags go up.

I won’t dwell on the legality, if natural law dictates protection followed by dictates in the Constitution.

I am interested in how the politics presents itself.

It appears, ruling politicians feel national interests fall second to religion, even in the face of activists accusing the state of religious favouritism.

That the state is looking for all types of legal loopholes to prevent Zakir Naik from incarceration in India, while being selective about laws when it comes to admitting the identity of all Malaysians and accepting their complaints about non-nationals offending them in their own country.

The outcome is immaterial, if the state assumes championing all Malaysians trumps all other considerations and exhausts the legal, moral, political and strategic debates without fear or favour.

Otherwise, it is raising serious questions about the worth of citizenship.

The Zakir Naik fiasco is raising the stakes and forcing all politicians, especially those in power, to reflect on what it means to be a serving public official. Muslim first, or Malaysian first?

