The only wish for 2018

DECEMBER 28 — The single biggest problem in our country is not corruption, nepotism, gangland executions or movie-star tantrums. It’s the normalisation of identity politics in our everyday lives. We Malaysians, by large, reduce events, acts, scandals and relationships to the demographical qualities of the persons involved.

X did Y because he or she is a C, and not a M. Or the other way around. It is not about what X stands for, because what X stands for is apparently already self-evident because he or she is a M and not a C. Or the other way around.

It’s not because what Y means. It can’t be. What Y is has very little relevance, as little as X’s history, achievements and friendships, for instance. It is and always will be a fact that X did Y because he or she is a C, and not a M. Or the other way around.

We can’t love each other as long as we believe our identities define us far more than our personalities and choices. We are likelier to hate each other more when our identities supersede our nationality and is presented as reality.

Because when we see corrupt behaviour, nepotistic tendencies, stabbings in petrol stations or actresses cavorting with married men, we lack honesty in approaching these situations.

This is what is necessary for the country to move forward, not only in 2018. But getting some measure of it would be lovely in the coming year.

I say this because it’ll be an election year, and identity — primarily race and religion — will dominate all discussions. It will be identity on steroids.

Less is not more

I am often amazed how grown men and women can justify a racial read of a situation as acceptable and describe themselves as just being practical. There is nothing honourable in assigning blame on the basis of the racial identity of a person.

Humans are susceptible to prejudging people, but through civic education, social engagement and rebuke we learn how to reject our baseness. We learn to be better people. There are evolutionary reasons for our tribalism, and for the same evolutionary purpose we should pursue a more egalitarian society. Unless we want Malaysia to slide away from the direction of progressive societies.

Prejudice is a monumental challenge in societies all over the world. However, there is a stark difference here in Malaysia, rarely in other societies are prejudices embraced as factual rather than as human frailty requiring rehabilitation.

I’ve spoken about the need for moral leadership, and I will continue beseeching for it to materialise. I would ask my fellow Malaysians to judge the election candidates and their views on race and religion.

The uneasy present

The most damning part of identity politics is it creates divides. In a divided country people feel less at ease with those not from their demographic. The divide’s universe is about justifications, reaffirmations and reinforcements, and it dominates the oxygen space.

We are continuously arguing about what is a Malaysian, whether to trust those of a different skin colour, debating the preference for segregated space and opportunities and even loyalty to the defence of the country in armed conflict.

It wears us down. It is tiring to determine which Malaysian by virtue of demography deserves more.

The health ministry belatedly worries about the 4.2 million adult Malaysians who experience mental problems, and I can assure my countrymen that our obsession with identity contributes to the malaise.

Our classrooms do not teach that citizenship is absolute and non-negotiable. Instead, a sizeable population believes half the country’s citizenship is conditional and can be retracted, and that they have the right to determine these rights.

It’s ridiculous but they say it openly and with impunity.

We spend too much time revisiting our place under this sun. It’s an utter waste of effort and it impedes our ability to enjoy being a Malaysian.

Take back

“I asked her for some happy news. But she just smiled and turned away.” — Don McLean, American Pie.

Indeed a friend requested for me to adopt a cheerful note in this last column for 2018.

I have only this to offer.

There is no greater identity in a nation state than citizenship, if the nation state wants to remain intact.

Just as much as the bigots speak as though their premises need not be judged, it is time for us to insist on our nationality. That we are a nation of equals — equal Malaysians — that as a people we have decided on that, and in time through our toil, the laws and policies will catch up with the ideals of a society of ideas and not identities.

Identity politics gets stale because it is not aspirational. It pretends to be reductionist but in truth is merely apologist.

It’s time for politics of ideas, would someone kickstart it please?

