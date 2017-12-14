Malaysia’s Jerusalem hangover

DECEMBER 14 — Donald Trump was elected by Americans, and will seek their votes again in November 2020.

Indubitably, the “Jerusalem embassy” move is reckless and indicative of the man's hubris. However, he cares about votes in Palestine, Texas (population 18,000) so much more than support in Palestine (4.9 million).

It is worth reminding what matters to this bully.

Second, as much as weighing the dynamics of the two-state solution and the simultaneous carnage in the guise of proxy wars of all hues through the generations would be fascinating geopolitical study even though the deplorable cause of unimaginable loss of human lives, it is Malaysia which preoccupies my mind.

Neither present US motives nor the pain in the Middle-East should remove us from our obligation to set our foreign policy. In order to uphold Malaysia's values and beliefs abroad, while preserving our interests at home. Because we must defend our policies, if it comes to it. A light attitude towards the endeavour is callous.

Do we want to comment about events, or do we want to shape them?

It was the latter in Malaysia’s early years. It was also a dangerous and uncertain time.

The Fifties till the end of the 1970s were about careful steps.

No less an achievement, the incisive step to recognise mainland China long before much of the world — which ordained us with a special relationship with the People's Republic.

The Mahathir years were always about the former.

From the Vietnamese boat people, friendship with the old Myanmar military government without opposing the violence, hands-off on the Sri Lankan civil war and lukewarm on post-Cold War.

Foreign policy to Mahathir Mohamad has to be right, from an electoral sense. When he could, he too digs at his opponents. Ex-Australian prime minister Paul Keating may have been the “Lizard of Oz” but there was only one Asian leader he called “recalcitrant.”

[It must have been a late boomerang when Israel barred Mahathir from entry to Jerusalem in 2005, since they must have wanted him to enjoy the privileges of his non-recognition of the Jewish state.]

Changing things beyond one’s control with no force is the ideal of a foreign policy.

Posturing is good, it allows for great quotes, but where is the gravitas?

A geopolitical selfie

Let’s size up our country.

Malaysia is a medium-sized country with a strategic location. A multicultural nation whose people are culturally and historically connected to giants China and India, which maintains a moderate temperament.

We have not waged war with our neighbours for hundreds of years, therefore not cocooned by generational enmities which remain baggage to a majority of countries.

As a strong proponent of the Non-Aligned Movement through the Cold War, founder and prime mover of Asean and influential member of the Organisation of Islamic Countries — having seconded its first secretary-general — it is surprising Malaysia’s recent lack of affecting issues.

What can we, with what we have, do on the international stage?

Plenty, within our weight class.

The Swiss, Australians, South Africa and Sweden for instance have left their indelible mark on international conflict resolution.

Recognising Israel

Not now, not in this situation.

However, it would have offered options, as far as Malaysia is concerned to affect the situation.

But as a Muslim-majority nation surely Malaysia can’t countenance this, or can it?

Knowing Rehov Basel and HaYarkon St 2002 may help in this quandary.

Those respectively are the locations of Egypt and Turkey’s embassies in Israel’s Tel Aviv.

Or about US president George W. Bush and Saudi Arabia ruler King Fahd renewing the Quincy Pact in 2005, which means the kingdom ceases to oppose a Jewish homeland in Palestine.

Rumours swirl about a Saudi embassy in Tel Aviv in the near future.

Malaysia might want to consider when things cool off about how to affect the Middle-East better, and ask itself honestly if recognising Israel will allow conversations and options long unavailable.

Being opposed to the existence of Israel as a state is by no means a way to aid the long term political solution Palestinians require.

Protests

Are great! Peaceful, please.

Boycotts

Careful, ever so careful. Never know if an American built lift is servicing your thirtieth floor office in the city.

Politicians

Lead, not react.

The vice-president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Nurul Izzah Anwar, asked for an “evaluation of the need to take actions such as suspension of commercial and diplomatic commitments with the Trump administration.”

The incendiary language panders to whom and to what end?

An overwhelming number of Malaysian Muslims are opposed to US' overture to Jerusalem, but how many are incensed far above their own interests?

Their interest to work, affordable products and services, and education, for example, trumps other commitments.

Interests, all of which are predicated on the nature of our relationship with America. They would not appreciate a government coarse with their priorities.

Some Muslims want their Facebook feed to continue providing them information about the Jerusalem move and discuss rigorously in the comment boxes and in other forums. Other Muslims have far more limited interest in the issue.

All of them would not want their access to American-owned Information and Communication Technology tools/apps/services to be banned as a symbol of a defiance they never were asked to shape.

Stratagem

Ours is the ability to facilitate other nations to belay their individual limitations through the coalition of diplomatic voices. More than ever, the disdain of smaller countries matter more than they ever did because the Internet amplifies voices.

Yes, not enough, obviously. A failed shoe-bomb in Heathrow would raise more wire reports than a small deadly explosion in interior Congo, but it was far worse before.

However, voices matter more than ever.

Globalisation and technology are offering Malaysia a place at the grown-up table, albeit with expected disadvantages, which are dissipating over time. Petulance, in screaming our indignation in private and public, only offers further proof of our immaturity on the global stage.

I am certain engagement is the preferred tool of our diplomatic corps, what is necessary is leadership to allow us to affect and not just whinge.

