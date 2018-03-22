In a federation filled with ‘harapan’

Praba Ganesan is chief executive at KUASA, a democracy outreach organisation. It's time to be involved. You can contact him at praba.ganesan@mykuasa.org or follow him on Twitter @prabaganesan.

MARCH 22 — How will life be in a Malaysia run by Pakatan Harapan?

According to the hope pact’s manifesto, there is much to celebrate. To those without the time to pore through 138 pages, here’s a policy dissection.

The column will focus on the tangible, exact and detailed, after evaluating the cost of it last week.

To begin with, it expectedly had plenty of poetry, wordplay rather than promises, rife with repetitive digs at Barisan Nasional (BN).

Skip past that, then there is the single most important pledge — two term limits for prime ministers, or 10 years maximum. PMs not only govern, they reign in the truest sense of the word. Power so absolute, every previous prime minister could only leave on his own accord, never forced out. The system has no answer if an unpopular PM refuses to yield.

While it conversely can boot out a popular prime minister at his zenith, it may be a price worth paying for renewal.

It also naturally forces parties to employ a succession structure when a clock is enforced. This draws members to an alien concept in developing democracies, a discussion of “who’s next” cyclically rather than at the whim of the PM.

The US has lived with term-limits since Roosevelt, and post-EDSA Philippines has avoided any chance of a dictator with a single six-year term for presidents. It forces change, and as history notes, not necessarily a negative.

This is followed by the ground-breaking automatic registration, 18-year-olds voting and campaign financing. All overdue. With MyKads in use, the need to apply is superfluous and can be accused to be a filter to reduce registered voters. Though the RM1 billion cap on assets for parties is too lax, for why is a party in business?

Pakatan comes short in not going the Australian way of mandatory voting. That gets the job done, as far as participation is concerned. With the cry and hue from politicians from both sides over #undirosak, it would seem hypocritical they are not committed to increase voters and turnout.

The no ban on MPs sitting on boards, disappoints. It’s not about disclosure, it is about a lawmaker not being distracted or obligated to additional complications.

Bad laws relegated to legal purgatory

Off with the Sedition, Crime Prevention, Universities and Colleges, Printing and Publishing and National Security Council Acts!

A Brave New World, unfathomable to locals.

Ends too the death penalty.

Though, despite the exhilaration, we must allow for an extended grace period to actualise — replacement laws tabling/amendments, internal processes, lower and upper house acceptance and royal assent — them, therefore don’t hold your breath.

Regardless, these laws must go and a promise is better than the silence from rivals, or worst by those who’ve a track record of legislative U-turns.

Institutional freedom

Premise: Our key institutions falter due to political interference, influence or veto.

Propose: They will do the job without fear or favour. They will serve the people, not the politicians. They will have more help to get the job done.

It can’t make things worse.

Civil service, industry and trade unions

There is absolutely no honesty when it comes to the civil service, from Pakatan.

Presently, the prime minister and his Cabinet set direction through policies with the advice of the service. If the country is in poor shape, the civil service must accept some complicity even if under duress, otherwise the whole idea of accountability is muddled by perpetual talk of high level political subterfuge and malice.

This cannot be true.

If the country is sluggish, then the service is sluggish, to a degree.

Skipping this part to win votes exhibits poor leadership.

If our food security is poor then a slew of agencies, ministries and GLCs are responsible for the sloppiness, for example.

This is not about mounting a witch hunt, however merely glossing over the civil service and re-emphasising professionalism and added benefits will not do.

For corruption is real. Disciplining an abused system would result in volatility, therefore it demands the sponsor to show commitment. Expecting the service to be right just with BN’s ouster would spotlight Pakatan’s naivete.

Second, to use the service to spur economic growth would mean a cultural shift inside, changing from gatekeepers to enablers. It will be painful.

The warm and fuzzy soundbites from Pakatan hoodwinks the less initiated to the size of the task. This is most definitely thin on information.

Finally, the idea to empower trade unions through collective bargaining is long overdue — even if the shrinking of large employers renders it less vital — but government must be ready for vibrant unions. When they fight for workers with less restraint, then employers and government have to buckle up to meet the challenge.

Still, a better landscape.

Schools and hospitals

Pakatan manages a weak C on school reform. There is none worth mentioning.

Stayed safe on all issues. No effort to rationalise public school numbers per zone in order to up economies of scale, while quiet on the four streams system. Untouched the matter of how far to allow international schools and private institutions. Mere mentions on cluster, trust and MARA science schools.

Taking the cue from public schools, public universities will also limit themselves to lip service in the form of promotions and hiring.

The whole context Pakatan set up early in the manifesto emphasises they would not shake up pillars of our social engineering and race agenda. It then without breaking a sweat speaks of an era of unprecedented access, equality and opportunity based on needs not demographics.

Both statement can’t be true, unless neither is actually going to be treated with the gravity required. Which means, just window dressing.

If there was to be a revolution, it must be in education, but alas political caution borne from the characters involved prevailed. Especially, with three ex-education ministers in their fold, the outcome is underwhelming.

Healthcare pledges pivoted around procurement processes to presumably reduce costs. Where is the mention of rural healthcare, innovations to get best care to the most number of Malaysians, including leveraging information technology?

Peduli Sihat for the whole country is a cop-out. The scheme initially intended to give additional options to Selangor residents — X amount for visits to general practitioner clinics — due to the state wielding little power over the federal issue, but when Pakatan runs the government which means also the health ministry, there would be reason to roll back Peduli Sihat, and use the machinery of the ministry — hospitals, doctors, nurses, bureaucracy and mobile units — to cohesively do better by the country.

To not have Peduli Sihat, instead turn the department to Kementerian Kesihatan Peduli! (Health Ministry Cares)

I promise you, Borneo

There is a clear slant in terms of funding to Borneo states, but can this be true?

There is repeated mention of reverting to what was intended with the Malaysia Agreement. And since so much was overturned at formation and 50 years has passed, what type of organic arrangement will any Putrajaya government have?

Must watch this space if Pakatan succeeds.

Jobs

There is mention here and there, and with appeasement directed to Sabah and Sarawak. Other than Keynesian injections like large infrastructure projects, tenable long term plans are lacking.

They don’t do worse than BN in this regard, they just don’t do better.

The random disconnected promises

To save traditional taxis, embrace e-hailing, RM100 travel passes, coupling profitable-necessary routes to bus permits and petrol subsidies for low-earners, at the same time.

The promises all sit uneasily together. Heavily populist with no willingness to bite the bullet on whether to persuade people to use public transportation or reduce the cost for private vehicle ownership or another way.

Decentralisation of power appears as consultant speak, not with a firm commitment. It is classic BN way of saying what people want to hear, and then repeat it again when it becomes a topic of discussion again.

A claim to magnify Malay language in our lives, while reassuring middle-class families they can opt for English medium education in our public schools. This is a mixed message. To please both Malay educationists and the “My kids first” folks at PAGE.

Related also, accepting UEC certs from the Chinese institutions when applying to public universities, but no mention of how to protect the sanctity of Malay language with this exception.

And then the appointment of an Orang Asli to head the Orang Asli Department. That on its own will be brilliant. But even better would be to free the Orang Asli from the grip of the department dictating to them for generations.

The verdict

Impressive, but does not go all out.

That is expected, to be moderate, but can’t fight the feeling it could have benefitted from a healthy dollop of courage.

The need to please as many people by offering them what they want, leads to a middling manifesto. One suited to be a document of good wishes rather than a clear action document ready to be implemented after the prime minister is sworn in.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.